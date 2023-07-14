Hi. Vern here. Stromatolites?? What is Vern even talking about this week?

Well, as you and I both know, Vernon County rocks. It’s not just the rocking that’s happening here and now, long ago before I was even a twinkle in Mama Squatch’s eye, the rocks were rocking. I know these stories you read every week have a touch of history sprinkled in, but I thought – heck, lets go back this week. Waaaaayyyy back! So, there is one particular rock found in Vernon County, now a fossil, that could be argued (if you felt like arguing today) was a rock that contributed to the start of life. Yes, the start of life. How can a rock be the beginning of life in Vernon County? It isn’t breathing or living, it’s just…a rock. Well kids, listen up ‘cuz if have read this far and believe even 25-30% of what I say, then I might have a good chance of convincing you.

Approximately 3 billion years ago, long, long before Sasquatches roamed the county, the earth wasn’t very compatible to life. But, as time marches on and things start to happen, lush mounds of algae began to thrive along warm, shallow river shorelines. These algal mats trapped sediment, which built up layer by layer into dome-shaped mounds. Such mounds are called… stromatolites! Say it with me: Stro – Mat – O – Lites. Good work. OK, so although these rocks were not animals, stromatolites alga brought oxygen onto earth as well as a food source for some of the animals. This is where it gets interesting, folks! Hear me out here…If animals had a food source and oxygen, they could thrive. And if they could thrive, they could make more life and if they can make more life than we got ourselves a living, breathing civilization and if we got ourselves a civilization then we got ourselves a Vernon County. Do you smell what I’m stepping in here folks? These stromatolite rocks and their place in history gave us life. I’m sure you thought it was coffee that gave you life….nope! It helps, though, don’t get me wrong. Anyways, all life, in simple terms, is made up of oxygen, nitrogen and carbon. You humans are, also in simple terms, are bags of water filled with proteins and prokaryotic bacteria. All this couldn’t happen with life as you know it, knew it, or wondered about, without stromatolites.

So, if you want to actually touch a rock that gave you life, you can go on an adventure and look for these unique, layered fossils in dry river beds around here. There’s also a fella who displays them down Maple Dale Road. Those are just for looking, though! Anways, this county never ceases to amaze me. I guess you really can squeeze life out of a rock.