Hi. Vern here. Are you ready for some trash talk? Better yet, are you ready to explore the idea of “away”? Where is away anyway? You can go away, fade away, hide away, stay away, throw away….away. But have you ever thought where really is away?

As much as I believe in magic and the ol’ disappearing act is one of my best tricks, I never really go “away”—Even after I’m dead and gone, I guarantee, I wont really go away. Yeah yeah, eventually my body would decompose but you’ll have all these Vernon View clippings to remember me by! See! Silver lining.

Anyways, ever since forever, every time we consume something, something comes out from it. Ever since humans started consuming in one location, like cities, they’d either throw things away in the water, or in the streets for pigs to eat or they would put it in a hole and burn it. All these solutions were not good. Not good at all. Sanitary landfills and recycling programs are where it’s at right now, and right here in Vernon County we have something quite unique in comparison to other counties. It serves ‘pert near every township, village and city in the county. And everybody uses it! Including you. Yeah, I’m talking to you. The Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling Center provides a recycling program for cardboard, paper, plastics, glass, tin, and aluminum at no charge. Your friendly Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling facility also recycles appliances, e-waste, tires, light bulbs, batteries, automotive fluids, and mattresses at our facility. A 9.5 acre sanitary landfill was built in the early ‘90s.

Hey, are you ready for some numbers? I am! The Vernon County Landfill receives on average 37,700,000 pounds of waste per year. Read that again, 37.7 MILLION pounds! In little Vernon County. Wow. They haul on average 2.5 million gallons of leachate out of the landfill per year. On average they recycle 7,000 light bulbs per year, 10,000 pounds of batteries, 395,000 pounds of tires, 1,300 electronics, 1,000 appliances, and 500 mattresses!

It’s inevitable that as long as we are living, we are going to make waste…and there always has to be an away place for this to go. There’s an art and science to it all and the humans that work at the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility are really the unsung heroes of our county and deserve some kind of special reward. They even have ideas to make it even better for our county, including an idea of a thrift shop and composting program! Wouldn’t that be neat? Instead of getting rid of “away” let’s try to figure out ways to make “away” as good as we can make it. Now that’s the kind of trash talk I like to hear.