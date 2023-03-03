Hi. Vern here. You’re doing it! And just when you thought you weren’t doing anything productive…wow, you guys amaze me every single day. I’ve been doing things too, in case you were wondering…like just today—I stood around with my mouth open in awe of the wildness and beauty of the Town of Jefferson. That’s a pretty good accomplishment for a winter day, don’t you think?

I also had some memories of the town that popped up. Wanna hear them? Great. The Town of Jefferson is just west of Viroqua and has a total of 47 square miles. Three communities are in the town! Bud, Esofea and Springville are all located within the Town of Jefferson. That’s some cool stuff.

Other cool stuff that happened in the Town of Jefferson was some of the manufacturing that happened around here. There was a tannery that specialized in upper leather and mittens. There were talented harness and shoemakers. There also was a famous broom factory. Here’s something you probably didn’t know—the human that made the brooms in the town of Jefferson was visually impaired. You see, I’ve always thought that if you sweep something under the rug “it’s outta-sight, outta-mind” – but what if you can’t see the rug to sweep it under? Then what’s the point? It’s probably pretty advantageous to be a blind broom maker is what I am saying. Does that make sense? Not really? OK, let’s move along before I talk myself into trouble.

So the Town of Jefferson pretty much led the way in the sugar manufacturing industry, too. There was a sugar maker who could make 1,000 gallons of sorghum syrup every year and was the third human in Wisconsin to make sugar that way. He used corn planters and planted the sorghum about ½ inch deep in the soil. His sorghum grew up to 12 feet tall (that’s about up to my chin, for height comparison) with seed heads that turned amber red when mature. These thick, juicy stalks made some mighty fine syrup. Although this sugar maker saw some sweet success, he also had some bitter luck along the way. The first house he built burnt down one night, which was a total bummer. And no sooner than he built a new better house, a freak cyclone came through and ruined it! There were 11 people in the house when the cyclone hit, no one died, but word on the street was the floor of the house was found over a mile away! No further damage was done in Vernon County from the cyclone until the storm struck Hazens Corners, now known as Cashton.

From doing nothing, to doing everything, to making sweet sugar and to having your house blow down – I’d say this weeks article is a little bitter and a little sweet, and that my friends is that.