Hi. Vern here. They say don’t judge a book by its cover. Same goes for a hairy Sasquatch. I mean, who in their right minds would have thought a Sasquatch that wanders around the county would actually write these inspiring articles week after week?! I never would have guessed that in a million bajillion years, but here we are!

Long before there was a place that held the books in Viroqua there were books scattered in various places around town… It was one of those if you knew you knew kind of things. This whole library thing started way before we knew what we knew too. The first libraries consisted of archives of the earliest form of writing – clay tablets in cuneiform script. Subjects written on these clay tablets were omens dealing with the moon, the sun, the weather, as well as standard lists used by scribes and scholars such as word lists, bilingual vocabularies, and lists of medical diagnoses. The first actual book written on paper is said to have been made in China. It was created using mulberries, hemp, bark and even fish to form a big pulp, that could be pressed and dried to form paper…mmm, sounds delicious… Anyways, books in early colonized America were rare, expensive, mostly religious and were usually only owned by rich humans. They started a “book club” of sorts, where you had to be a paying member to get books. When that model didn’t work, they went to a more public system where everyone – both females and males and young and old humans — had access to books. Local governments supported public libraries because they knew it was better to have a more educated society versus a community of window lickers.

Viroqua’s public library has seen some changes and is now in a new facility called the McIntosh Memorial Library a few blocks away, but at one time the original library building on Jefferson was one of Viroqua’s finest public buildings. The building was constructed with a Carnegie grant in 1905. An expansion some 50-some years ago, obliterated the original Carnegie main facade and the current building is only slightly reminiscent of the original design. Can you imagine all the words that were read and said there?

Words are still important to this day, and Viroqua is celebrating that, in less than a week no less! The last weekend in April, there will be all types of authors and writers and readers all over the City of Viroqua for the first-ever Book Festival, where the Mcintosh Library will be at the center of the action. Do you know about the book fest? Are you going? I most certainly am going, since I am an author and all…another reason that I’m going is the good company! I just know the humans who will be there definitely wouldn’t judge this ol’ Sasquatch by its cover and that makes me happy.