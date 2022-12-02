Get Lost! In Vernon County: Town of Clinton

Hi. Vern here. Sometimes I think I can do whatever I want and don’t need any help. As fiercely independent as a Sasquatch is, the truth is, we all need a little help. Everything I do depends on something else. For example, I can’t just go over to Weister Creek in the town of Clinton to eat some trout unless there are actually fish for me to eat.

You see, the trout are there is because something upriver, whether it be stream restoration or our friends the beavers, are all working together to create the biodiversity for me (the Sasquatch) to eat (such trout).

Am I making sense? Weister Creek is not a store that is just magically stocked with trout. I mean If we even think for a second that we don’t need help than that second to think doesn’t deserve our time.

But, there was a time in the town of Clinton where some good thinking really happened! A few years ago, there were four beavers that were making dams along Weister Creek.

Well, their “work” was causing problems to the bridges in the area, especially along Dell Road. Options were to either relocate or kill the beavers or install flow devices to regulate pond height.

The town of Clinton decided to have a meeting and boy did the humans of the area give a dam!

The first meeting had standing room only, as some humans wanted to save the beavers and others wanted them gone to save the roads.

Back and forth it went, then finally they decided to install the flow devices. Most everyone was fine with it all.

The history of the town is fine as well…here’s some tidbits. Clinton town was sectioned off of Christiana long ago and was first named Masterson. It was then renamed town of Clinton in honor of NY Governor DeWitt Clinton.

Did you know there were seven schoolhouses in the town of Clinton at one time? That’s probably why they are such good thinkers! The town of Clinton has a total of 56 miles of road.

Do you know the number 56 is pretty significant to this whole story? Yes, 56 is the sum of the first six triangular numbers (making it a tetrahedral number).

The number of ways to choose three out of eight objects or five out of eight objects.

Why does it matter? Well I guess it all matters on how far you want to overthink it…So a tetrahedral is a polyhedral angle with FOUR faces. There were FOUR beaver that were making dams along Weister Creek and I like to think that those four beavers caused a whole lot of humans to think seriously about where they come from, why they like living there and the roads they travel on to get where they go and how it all works together. Isn’t it fun to overthink? Let’s do it again sometime.