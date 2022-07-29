Get Lost! In Vernon County: Trails End 'Amish Walmart'

Hi. Vern here. Have you ever done a whole thing to try to get to the end just to realize that once you get there it’s really only the beginning? Well, that’s how things work sometimes. I don’t know why they do but they do, and it’s a good thing they do! Trails End, also known as the “Amish Walmart,” is a place you have to see to believe it.

If you are looking for something but not sure what exactly it is, the Amish Walmart is the absolutely the place to find it. How do you get to there, you ask? Well, you go and go until you get to the end and then once you are there you realize it’s only just begun. The other way to get there is you go to Ontario (the Canoe Capital of the Kickapoo) and go west on Hwy. 33 then left onto Hoff Valley Road, over Brush Creek, and you go a little further to Little Ridge Road and take a sharp right then go on a dirt road until you see it. As you come onto the rise on the dirt road the world opens up to a beautiful scenic panorama with the Amish Walmart located at S301 A Little Ridge Rd.

It’s a real wow experience. The only way you would miss it is if you couldn’t see very well. I’m telling ya, this place has everything, I mean EVERYTHING, you ever wanted, needed or dreamed of wanting or needing for anything. It has hand tools like planes, saws, bits, braces, chisels, wrenches, sockets, hammers, oil cans, tin snips, etc..It has hardware like nails, screws, hinges, knobs, handles, hooks, etc.. Lanterns, oil lamps, jars and canning supplies, rough cut lumber (decently priced, too), old tin roofing, windows, doors, sinks, crates, old glass bricks, bandanas, ropes, pulleys, tractor seats, milk cans, yard tools, wood barrels, jam, honey, eggs etc… and when I say etc..I mean Ect! Also you can use a shopping cart when you are there but guess what? You can also buy the shopping cart! What a beautiful world we live in.

Last year in December was a sad day around these parts as there was a fire that burned the shed down. Golly, I remember I could see the smoke all the way from Viroqua that day! Many thought the Amish Walmart was forever gone but ya know that whole bit about the end not really being the end? Well, that couldn’t be more true than with the Trails End—Amish Walmart. In the middle of winter, the community all worked together and built a brand new shed and they were back in business in three months! Three months people! How does that even happen? It’s enough to make ol’ Vern’s head spin, but jeepers, that’s just amazing! I think we all should give a big thanks to the end for brand new beginnings.