Hi. Vern here. Well, some weeks I talk about rocks. Some weeks I talk about water. One week I talked about a peanut that grew in Fargo…that was a doozy. But this week—I think it’s high time we talk about tees!

They’re my friends, you see! They are really good listeners, and they hold a lot of secrets. Seriously, just imagine the stories these trees around Vernon County could tell! I don’t know about you, but I’m always seeking the truth. Sure, I like a good long-winded tale that spins a yarn round and round once in awhile, but the truth, yeah, that is where it’s at. The only way to really hear it though is if you stop, listen and stand among the trees. You know what I’m talking about? I hope so. If not, I highly recommend you do some good active listening one of these days.

There are some amazing trees that grow all over Vernon County that have all types of stories to tell. In fact, there are some specific trees growing in Viroqua, that have shared some really neat secrets with me. There’s this massive beech tree in Viroqua on Decker Street that I can barely get my arms around (it’s that big!) that’s real close to the Tobacco Warehouse district. There’s also an oak tree on Broadway street you outta check out. Then there’s this Ginkgo biloba tree – just north of the old Normal School, now the Vernon County Museum and History Center, by the hospital in Viroqua.

Word on the street is that this particular Ginkgo biloba is the oldest one in Vernon County! To go even further into this tree’s secrets — is that a Ginkgo biloba tree, also called a “maidenhair” tree, is actually considered one of the oldest plants on earth! Known as a “living fossil,” it is the sole survivor of an ancient group of trees that outlived the dinosaurs. Can you believe that?? It’s true, I couldn’t even begin to make something like that up. The Ginkgo biloba tree is a large, deciduous tree with an irregular, spreading crown and deeply cracked, brown bark. It has fan-shaped, greenish-yellow leaves that have two or more distinct lobes. In autumn, the leaves of the maidenhair tree turn golden and fall to the ground. Whilst male trees have pollen-producing floral spikes, fertilized female trees bear round, fleshy, yellowish fruits that contain a large seed and have an unpleasant scent. (Well, it smells better than me, so that’s saying something!) The oldest living maidenhair tree is nearly 3,500 years – but the one outside the Vernon County Museum is probably, eh 80 years old or so…which doesn’t seem like a lot but I sure wouldn’t tell the tree that.

Unlike most humans, a tree actually likes getting older. It takes great pride in growing, changing, getting closer to the sky, digging deeper into the earth…It’s kind of a beautiful thing when you think about it. Jeepers, trees really have it going on. I’m sure many of you have questions and are looking for answers…so Vern’s advice this week is – go ahead, ask the tree…see what they say. Listen closely – the answers are all around us.