Hi. Vern here. I don’t know about you, but something smells pretty fishy. Is it me? That’s a straight up yes. Here’s the thing. When things are fishy in Vernon County we don’t necessarily think of it as being suspicious, per say, we call things that are fishy a good thing! Why? Because it is! If you haven’t noticed, fishing is kind of a big deal around here. So so so many humans come to the county to throw out their lines to catch the coveted trout. Did you know that we have 250 miles of classified trout water in Vernon County?!

Being fishy is such a big deal that there’s a whole festival dedicated to it. It’s called Trout Fest and it’s happening right in the heart of the driftless…or the SOUL of the driftless, as some say. It’s happening on June 24 (Might want to double check a calendar because I don’t own one.) – ANYWAYS, it’s for everyone to come to Coon Valley where they stock 1,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout for folks to catch or release, depending on how slippery they are. They teach fly casting, spin casting and fly tying.

Why is trout fishing so good in Coon Creek? Glad you asked. Good trout fishing is only good IF there is good soil and good water. If you can keep good soil on the land it not only grows crops to feed humans and livestock, but also feeds insects and worms which…yup you guessed it, feed the waiting trout in the streams. If you don’t keep the good soil on your lands, none of this happens.

Did you know that when the first pioneer settlers came to Vernon County that trout streams ran clear, deep and full? It’s true. They seldom overflowed. This is proven by the fact that the first settlers stacked their hay on the creek banks, a procedure now quite unthinkable. The deep loam of even the steepest fields showed never a gully, being able to take on any rain as it came, and turn it either upward into crops, or downward into perennial springs. Then (insert ominous music here…) the manipulating of nature happened. They cut trees and moved dirt to make big fields to grow more crops. Every time a rain would come, more topsoil would be lost and gullys formed and creeks overflowed because there wasn’t any buffer. (always have a buffer kids, I promise it comes in handier than you think). The trout were not happy. After realizing their faults, the landowners banded together to do better and make buffers, and strips and other things to help keep the good soil and of course, it helped make the trout’s much much happier.

I think if the end goal is to keep the trout happy, than everything else will natural fall into place. Keep it fishy, my friends.