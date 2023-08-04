Hi. Vern here. Hey! Let’s go to some “who-knows-where place” and talk about something that used to be there…Well, this week’s article is something completely different than that! Today we have the opportunity to talk about a place that is still there with a ton of Vernon County history.

On the corner of Decker and Main streets in Viroqua is where the Old City Hall building sits. This corner was the first street corner ever in Viroqua. If that corner could talk, right? Well, long ago, Moses Decker says to his buddy Rufus Dunlap, “Hey, come on to Viroqua, it’s great here!” Rufas said “Sure, I got nothing else going on…I’m in!” So he came, bought 2 acres of land and built a log building with two wings. It was called the Dunlap House. It had rooms for 20 guests, a saloon and a general store! The Dunlaps eventually sold the building to Jeremiah Rusk who ran the hotel before he went off and became Governor of Wisconsin and Secretary of Agriculture… The Dunlap House changed owners and had a variety of names including; The Viroqua House, The Sherman House, The Haskell House and The Park Hotel.

The first recorded murder in Viroqua occurred in the saloon when owner Charles Skippens shot another human. Angry citizens cut down Skippens Saloon sign and burned it, thinking the “drunkeness and slaughter pen” had run long enough. A bit later, the building burned to the ground. Immediately after, a group of humans, including Edward Vig, built the Farmers bank building, which stands today. Vig was father to three sons, all doctors who delivered over 5,000 babies in Viroqua! Butch Vig (Rock superstar and engineer.) is a grandson. Famers bank served the community until the Great Depression then the City of Viroqua purchased the building and occupied it until last year. Aside from the city offices, the building housed a huge variety of organizations including the Outdoor Aid Department, Red Cross, Federal Food Stamps Program, War Rationing Board, County Welfare Depart, Viroqua Municipal Utilities and more. In the basement there was a Blacksmith shop, The Beaver lodge, Girl Scouts, a Youth Center, a Civil Defense Office and even the Chamber of Commerce.

The upstairs of the building also had a long list of occupants including a ladies hat shop, a millinery shop, a beauty salon, and more…There are stories that the Klu Klux Klan also held meetings there. What a piece of history, all on one corner in Viroqua! So, bring it to nowadays, the decision was made that the Old City Hall should be taken down mostly due to public safety. It’s sad, but history does continue to reinvent itself. What will go there when it’s gone? My guess is another first thing for Viroqua will go on the first corner in Viroqua. And to think..the stories that corner can tell!