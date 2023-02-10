Hi. Vern here. OK, here come the waterworks folks. Yeah, I may look like a toughy but ol’ Vern here is actually a softy… and sometimes, you just gotta let it out. And to go a bit esoteric—you gotta let it out, to let it in.

Think about it. OK then…letting things out helps make room for more things to come in…and when they let go of the idea that they everyone fend for themselves to get water and they let in the idea that they could bring water in a more efficient way to city dwellers, towns really started to click.

A popular way for this to happen for towns was building a standpipe. A standpipe is a water tower – just like a water tower is a standpipe. What it comes down to is water column as the pressure is the same per foot of elevation.

OK, now that we got that out of the way, standpipes were all the rage for towns as it was determined that citizens should have the availability of a village water system for all their water needs.

As we know, water is a precious commodity and clean drinking water and its storage have challenged engineers for centuries.

One of the earliest water systems was found at Machu Picchu, Peru. (just a wee bit south of Vernon County) Incan engineers designed a spring-collection system that gravity fed 16 fountains at an altitude of more than 8,000 feet in the Andes Mountains.

Next cisterns, the first water storage facilities, were used and rainfall and spring water was collected for drinking, cooking and bathing. Before pipes were made of iron, they were made of wood, which I find interesting.

Viroqua had a standpipe where Jefferson Street is, which was also referred to as Rusk Industrial Park. The 127-foot steel pipe with a masonry foundation of 6 foot deep, held 250,000 gallons of water. It was erected for $4,100 and originally was owned by stockholders in the Viroqua Hydraulic Company.

There’s some neat history there with the founders of that company…for example, the company was just being formed back when Viroqua was named Farwell. Remember that?

And get this! Just about when they were going to incorporate the company as the Farwell Hydraulic Company – the town changed its name to Viroqua and with it – the Viroqua Hydraulic Company was named.

I’ll dig further into that whole history someday…Anyways, like I said before, standpipes were all the rage and Westby also had one.

An interesting tidbit about the Westby standpipe was that it didn’t have a roof on it for years—so anything flying over (yes, I’m talking to you birds!), could and sometimes did, fall in.

Does this fit into the “you gotta let it out, to let it in”? Maybe. I’ll let you think about it.