Hi. Vern here. Are you ready? Are you pumped? I sure am! I’ve been training late at night at the Sheldon’s junk yard and fisting four fish at a time just to get my body ready for the upcoming strongman competition in Westby. It’s called the Uff Da Challenge! Don’t know what I’m talking about? Uff. Well, that’s why I’m here folks!

Coming up on the last Saturday in July, Bekkedal Avenue in Westby will transform into a super multi-faceted event that includes a Pie & Ice Cream Social, Car Show and a Strongman competition! All in one day! How did we ever get so lucky to have an event like this in Westby? It’s like it was made for Sasquatches like me. The official name of the event is Sweet Rides and Sweet Pies & the Uff Da Challenge and it’s put on by the Westby Area Historical Society.

How did it start? Well, a while ago, history buffs (not buff like me, hee hee) that were interested in the fascinating history of the Westby area decided to start a historical society. The best way to start a historical society is having a pie & ice cream social. It’s true! Ask any historical society and they’ll tell you then same thing. Some think that pie & ice cream is a treat you have at the end – but guess what? For the Sweet Rides and Sweet Pies and Uff Da Challenge event, it all started with the pies and I couldn’t be more thankful! Anyways, the rest just fell into place after folks had the sweet tastes of pie & ice cream.

Next the buffs (the history buffs, mind you) said – hey! let’s do a car show with it! The idea to mix the pies with the cars must have gone over really well because the first year they had like 20 cars but now they up to over 200! Isn’t that neat? The excitement and popularity of Sweet Rides and Sweet Pies continued to grow over the years and just this year they added the side event – a U.S. Strongman Competition. There was a three-time Strongman National Champion that approached the historical society and wouldn’tchaknowit—the Uff Da Challenge was born. I hear there is still space to enter. There are a few different events to sign up for in a strongman competition, but my favorite is the Vehicle Pull – where competitors pull a super heavy vehicle. I’ve been pushing around heavy logs and rocks all my life, so I think I’m a shoo-in for winning this category, but we’ll see! We’ll all see, won’t we! Anything can happen in Vernon County!