Get Lost! In Vernon County: Whitestown

Hi. Vern here. So, you know the drill, right? The long beginnings of the Vern articles where I talk and talk and talk in circles and you are thinking “Come on Vern! Get to the meat of the story already!” Well, shoot. I’m all about a good surprise, but sometimes I think it’s better to ease into things. Easing…easing…easing…OK, I think we’re ready now.

So, after my shopping spree at the Amish Walmart last week, admittedly I got a little lost in Whitestown. Turned out to be a good thing. There’s nothing like feeling like you are a little lost only to discover that you are exactly where you are supposed to be. Whitestown is located in the north and somewhat east-ish part of the county with Rockton hanging out on the south part and Ontario to the north. The Kickapoo dances through the whole township through wild and pristine country. The first real house built in Whitestown was by a fella named Giles White. More settlers came soon after and looking over the plot map from the early days I see that there was an “H.H. Good Enough” that came and had about 40 acres kind of close to Billings Creek. Boy, I sure wish I would have met Mr Good Enough… bet he has a story! Brush, Billings, Weister and Warner Creeks, all flow in Whitestown like they are running some race to see who gets to the Kickapoo River first.

Giles White helped start the town of Ontario and got the first sawmill going. Soon after, the when more settlers came to the area, a post office was established, a grist mill, two churches, a blacksmith, a wagon maker, a shoemaker and a physician settled into the town of Ontario. Here’s a story I might repeat twice. So, although there was a physician, White was at the sawmill one day when a human woman came in complaining of an ingrown toe nail. In fun, White said, “Well, I’ll cut your toe off if you say so.” She promptly went into the shed, grabbed a firmer chisel, propped her foot up on a block of wood and said “Mr. White, will you please?” And, as the helpful gentleman White was, he grabbed his mallet and in one swoop severed the toe clean off, bound it up and a she happily hobbled away.

Whitestown was a wild and somewhat lonesome place in the early days. Some humans didn’t see other humans for years sometimes. More and more settlers eventually came to the area and one day the neighbors decided to have a gathering on July 4th in the woods near Rockton. I was watching these humans gather that day and there were actual tears of joy streaming down their faces just to see each other. There’s something about seeing others, connecting and gathering that really can bring a guy to tears…sniff…I’m not crying, you’re crying! Well, I guess it could be allergies.