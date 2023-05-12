Hi. Vern here. Once in a while you gotta just let the wind take you. Where, you ask? Well, that’s a question that only the wind knows. And I don’t know about you, but every time I ask the wind where she’s going next, she says “Shhhhhhh!!” (I take that as a sign to be quiet…) So, who knows where you’ll end up? I guess that is part of it. Sometimes all this question-asking brings more confusion, but I tell you what! There is a spot in Vernon County that has answers to a lot of our questions and it’s….drum roll….Franklin township.

The specific spot the wind took me this this week is a place right outside Liberty Pole in Franklin township where there is the highest concentration of windmills all in one spot in Vernon County. Seriously folks, I can’t make this stuff up! They are on private property, but you sure could pass by, look and point at them if you want to. To get some good looking and pointing in, when you see the Methodist Church in Liberty Pole on Highway 82, take the Tainter Creek Road and pretty much right ahead of you will you see the impressive collection of windmills all in one spot statuesquely standing waiting…waiting for the wind. I don’t think they question the wind, they just go with it. It’s inspiring, really. Other inspiring things that happened in Franklin township was it was actually the home to the first physician in Vernon County! This doctor human fought in the war, came back to farm, lost his leg in a tree accident, then took up medicine. The one-legged doctor traveled all over the county by horse, through valleys and ridges, in all types of weather. When sickness called, he was right there.

Another inspiring thing was there was also a fella who grew the first fruit trees in Vernon County in Franklin township. 500 apple and plum trees to be exact. He tried some pear trees… they did well for a few years, then they didn’t. Are you ready for more inspiring things? Another first for the county that happened in Franklin township was it was the first place in the county for a flock of sheep to come and live. What a special eweniverse we live in! I should also mention (again, in case you haven’t read previous Get Losts!) that the oldest original store in the county called the Liberty Pole Store is still there and open for all to pop in. Another mention, because I like to get it all in…is that the name Franklin was changed from Bad Ax to Loch Haven, and THEN to Franklin.

Phew! OK friends…That’s a lot of information all at once. From first county doctor, to growing the first fruit trees, to a flock of sheep, to the oldest store, to the biggest collection of windmills in one spot…If you are looking for answers in Franklin township I’d say… the answer my friend, is blowing in the wind.