Girls basketball: Jacy Weisbrod, Macy Donarski ready to take over for La Crosse Aquinas

“I think everyone in the area knows how good of a shooter Jacy is,” Macy Donarski said of her teammate. “But she has also grown her game into being able to create one-on-one, and she’s gotten really good in the post.

“I think her versatility is really going to help us.”

Dave Donarski is also excited to see the role expansion for a player who has made 109 3-pointers in 54 games the last two seasons.

“For her first couple of years, she could be that unassuming great shooter that game in and drops 10 or 12 (points) a game,” he said. “I think she will have to take that to another level, and I think she is capable of it.

“I think it will be a lot more fun for her because in terms of shot selection, she is going to have way more opportunities.”

The same goes for Macy Donarski, a guard already with Division I scholarship offers from Drake, St. Thomas (Minn.), Saint Louis University, South Dakota State and UW-Green Bay.

“I think you are really going to see her quickness and athleticism,” Weisbrod said of Donarski, who averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 steals per game as a freshman. “She can really take care of the ball and has shown she can get by anyone to get to the basket.