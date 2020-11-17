Girls basketball: Jacy Weisbrod, Macy Donarski ready to take over for La Crosse Aquinas

Every single person in attendance — players and coaches alike — stepped onto the Reinhart Athletic Complex court with purpose on Monday afternoon.
Some members of the Aquinas High School girls basketball team are prepared to confront the challenges that await. Others are readying themselves to understand those challenges.
What’s important to understand is that the Blugolds were made up the same core group the past three seasons. That’s how they won 80 games, lost two, won two WIAA Division 4 state championships and advanced to a third title game before the season ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What’s equally important to remember is that not one player or coach practiced Monday with a familiar comfort level. Not having players like Lexi Donarski, Courtney Becker, Taylor Theusch and Kayla Bahr around after the success they provided — Donarski for four seasons and the rest for three — will change everything the team tries to do during the unique season that awaits.
“There isn’t a ton of experience here, but those who are back have seen what it takes to be successful,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “They know how hard we’re going to push them in practice, and the common thread over the years has been how much they care about each other and want to bring out the best in each other.
“I think this group can be where we want to be during the most important part of the season.”
Can the Blugolds terrorize opponents defensively again? Can they be as effective from the 3-point line? Can they play as fast as before with the new personnel on board?
Getting there will hinge on junior Jacy Weisbrod and sophomore Macy Donarski spreading their wings, assuming much bigger roles than required last season and bringing their teammates along with them.
Both were fantastic for what the Blugolds needed a year ago. Both defended well. Weisbrod was a consistent threat from the 3-point line. Donarski moved the ball and got to the basket better as the season progressed.
Both are ready for more responsibility after leading the volleyball team to a successful transition after losing the same players from last season. The Blugolds advanced to a Division 2 sectional semifinal.
“It’s been a while since I had to play that role,” said Weisbrod, who averaged 10.9 points per game and shot 47.2 percent (59-for-125) from the 3-point line as a sophomore. “It will take some time to get used to it and understand everything I need to do, but I’m excited to do it again.”
While Weisbrod could pick and choose her shots — with most of them being wide open attempts — in the past, defenses will be focused on her the next two seasons. The ball will certainly be in Weisbrod’s hands more than it ever has, but good shots will be tougher to find.
“I think everyone in the area knows how good of a shooter Jacy is,” Macy Donarski said of her teammate. “But she has also grown her game into being able to create one-on-one, and she’s gotten really good in the post.
“I think her versatility is really going to help us.”
Dave Donarski is also excited to see the role expansion for a player who has made 109 3-pointers in 54 games the last two seasons.
“For her first couple of years, she could be that unassuming great shooter that game in and drops 10 or 12 (points) a game,” he said. “I think she will have to take that to another level, and I think she is capable of it.
“I think it will be a lot more fun for her because in terms of shot selection, she is going to have way more opportunities.”
The same goes for Macy Donarski, a guard already with Division I scholarship offers from Drake, St. Thomas (Minn.), Saint Louis University, South Dakota State and UW-Green Bay.
“I think you are really going to see her quickness and athleticism,” Weisbrod said of Donarski, who averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 steals per game as a freshman. “She can really take care of the ball and has shown she can get by anyone to get to the basket.
“I think we will see her take control of the ball a lot more than she has, which I’m really excited to see.”
They won’t be able to carry the team alone, and Dave Donarski is confident that won’t be necessary. But it’s hard to deny that Weisbrod and Macy Donarski are the nucleus for this team the next two seasons.
“I’m excited to see what they can do and where they can help take us,” Dave Donarski said. “But I’m also excited to see what the other kids — kids maybe only we know what they can do — are able to do, too, to get us where we go.”
