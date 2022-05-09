Good Works: Jen Scaccio, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers Inc.

New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers Inc. offers a shelter and outreach centers that provide wrap-around support for adults and families who have experienced domestic abuse, sexual violence and human trafficking. With an emphasis on accessible, effective and culturally appropriate services, advocates from the agency work alongside survivors to build trust, foster healing, promote self-sufficiency, support safety, understand and work through trauma response and make connections. Jen Scaccio is the lead outreach advocate for the agency.

What is the biggest misconception about your organization or the people you serve?

The three biggest misconceptions about our organization and the work that we do are: We only provide shelter services; we only serve women and children; and a generalization of victim identity.

We provide so much more than sheltering victims of abuse. We have four buildings that we provide services out of, which include our shelter, La Crosse County Outreach Office, Trempealeau County Outreach Office, and our DART program, which is officed in the La Crosse City Hall building.

Anyone who has experienced domestic abuse, sexual abuse, harassment and trafficking is welcome to utilize our services in any of these buildings, including the shelter, regardless of gender. We receive various types of in-kind donations for women and small children, which is very much needed, and we are grateful for the community support. We often are lacking needed items for other gender identities and teens, such as hygiene and clothing.

What’s changed the most since you started at New Horizons?

When I started here 13 years ago, we were not able to offer counseling or therapy to those we serve. We mainly focused on community collaborations.

New Horizons was able to secure funding for a full-time trauma specialist who provides free trauma therapy to those we serve, which has been a huge asset to the agency. The trauma specialist is responsible for providing mental health and AODA services to adult survivors who may reside in shelter or who live in La Crosse or Trempealeau County.

We have expanded our services to include support and advocacy to those who have experienced human trafficking as we saw the need in our community. Lastly, we have made progress in our community collaborations and relationships. We have advocates who sit on various multi-disciplinary teams in both La Crosse and Trempealeau Counties, including the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness and Stepping Stones Child Advocacy Center.

If you could change one existing law or enact any new legislation, what would it be?

I think if I were to ask the advocates here at New Horizons, we may have a lot of ideas on how to answer this question based off experiences shared by those we serve. I think we would agree that there seem to be harsher penalties for victimless crimes than crimes that often leave permanent scars on children and adults who have suffered from various forms of abuse. What we know about adverse childhood experiences is that violence in the home at an early age, including direct abuse towards children, has a tremendous impact on their physical and mental health in adulthood. Victims of abuse or more at risk of experiencing suicidal ideation, anxiety, heart problems and addiction than those who have not. When we think about laws or justice, the penalties/sentences often don’t reflect equally the lifelong trauma that people suffer from the abuse they experienced.

