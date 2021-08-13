Green Bay Packers: Love in the air this preseason

When Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week that Aaron Rodgers likely won’t play in any of the team’s three preseason games, it confirmed what was expected: We’re going to be seeing a lot of backup quarterback Jordan Love over the next couple of weeks.
That’s good news for Love, who needs all the reps he can get. This isn’t a make-or-break preseason for the team’s 2020 first-round pick, but it’s an important one in his development as the Packers begin what could be the final season of the Rodgers era.
LaFleur said Love will start and play most of the way in a preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Love will give way at some point to Kirk Benkert, while Rodgers will be watching from the sidelines.
That is exactly what Love did all of last season. He was an inactive third-stringer who didn’t even suit up in any of the 18 games (16 regular season, two postseason) as Rodgers earned his third Most Valuable Player award and helped the Packers knock on the door of the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
Nearly 16 months after the Packers shocked the world by trading up to select who they hope will be Rodgers’ eventual successor, we still know very little about Love. Even though he’s not officially classified as a rookie, Love essentially is one thanks last season’s condensed preseason caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Love hasn’t appeared in a game since going 4 of 6 for 26 yards in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 25, 2020. He hasn’t started a game since going 30 of 39 for 317 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Utah State’s 51-41 loss to Kent State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20, 2019.
Those streaks will end against the Texans, and Love will get more work next week against the New York Jets and in the preseason finale at Buffalo later this month.
“It’s almost like I’ve been training a year just for this first preseason game,” Love said last week. “I’m sure excited to get out there and get back to playing ball.”
Love’s growing pains have been visible during camp and there’s no doubt they’ll be on display for the world to see over these next three Saturdays.
My advice to Packers fans is focus less on Love’s stats – good or bad – and more on the process that leads to those results.
Pay attention to who Love is playing with and against. How much of the Packers’ No. 1 offense will be joining him on the field? Are the opponents resting key starters on defense?
Keep in mind that teams aren’t trying to win preseason games, so offensive and defensive concepts will be vanilla in flavor. LaFleur admitted there’s little game-planning that goes on heading into these exhibitions.
“You’re just running your kind of foundation concepts, your Day One install,” he said. “You want to see guys go out there and be able to play fast and execute and so you don’t really necessarily know exactly what you’re going to get from either side of the ball, so you’re just going to have things guys are familiar with that they can go execute regardless of whatever look they may see.”
Rodgers, for example, was 6 of 15 for 28 yards with no touchdowns and one interception through his first two preseason games as a rookie in 2005. His 20.1 passer rating was 118th of 120 who had played at that point.
A better indicator of Love’s development will be how much poise he shows in the pocket. Will he patiently go through his reads and let plays develop? Or will he panic and try to rely too much on his athleticism?
There’s also the matter of ball security. LaFleur wasn’t pleased that Love had a role in three fumbles during sloppy conditions at the Family Night practice last weekend. Two bad exchanges could be excused by the fact Love hadn’t worked much in camp with center Jacob Capra, an undrafted free agent. But Love had an unforced error on a scramble when he didn’t have both hands on the ball and knocked it loose with his thigh pad.
There also will be things we don’t notice but the Packers’ coaching staff does. LaFleur said he’ll be paying close attention to tempo in and out of the huddle and communication at the line of scrimmage. If the offense finds itself with a bad play call or in the wrong formation, will Love be able to spot it and make adjustments?
Rodgers was asked earlier this week on a SiriusXM NFL Radio show hosted by Bruce Murray and Kirk Morrison what advice he had for Love.
“He’ll be fine,” Rodgers said. “I think he’s done a nice job of progressing with the offense. It takes a while to be an expert on offense. I always felt like it took three years for the West Coast offense. This is more intricate in the formations, maybe not in the rules that the West Coast was, but he’s done a nice job of understanding the offense at a better level, timing up his feet with the drops.
“And if he gets a little quick in the game, I’ll just remind him to just slow down a little bit and focus on the little things. I’m excited about watching him.”
Rodgers isn’t alone. All eyes will be on Love this preseason, a debut 16 months in the making.
Thanks to Rodgers’ return to Green Bay following a messy offseason, Love doesn’t have to be ready to be the starter in 2021. But we should have a better indication in 14 days whether Love has taken enough significant strides in his development to provide Packers fans with the hope that he’ll be ready for that role a year from now.
