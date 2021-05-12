Grouse Hollow Journal: A walk in the woods reveals spring beauty

A walk in the woods, no matter which road you take, can be pretty rewarding, especially these spring days. Things are greening up what with all the drought busting rain we’ve had here in the past week or so. There are mayapples beginning to shade the forest floor, fiddlehead ferns are growing tall, there are bluebells, bloodroot and shooting stars and columbines. As kids, we used to call columbine honeysuckle because one could bite off the little pockets of nectar that tasted like honey. Oh, there are invasive honeysuckle trees growing here and there, too. There are crocus, daffodils, dutchman’s breeches, cow parsnips, gooseberry, blackberry, nasty multi-flora rose, wild asparagus, nettles, and my favorite spring plant jack-in-the-pulpit. Of course if you are sharp eyed and know where to check, there might be morel mushrooms.
Before supper Thursday, I took a stroll up to the top of the ridge checking along the ridge road — sometimes there are morels just hanging out there. I spied a dead elm tree that looked too far gone, but it was easy to reach while wearing Crocs and shorts. I looked around a bit and was about to give it up when I saw a four-inch tall morel just down the slope from said dead elm. My experience is that once you see one morel and your radar vectors onto the shape and color, you will find more. Over the next 15 minutes, I filled the cargo pockets of my shorts with the fabulous fungi — enough for a meal of morels and scrambled eggs or for topping on a weekend pizza. We shall see.
Our chief of security missed all of this. Bo must have been sleeping on the front porch when I went out. He turned 3 on May 8. He is a big, Baby Huey, who thinks he is a lap dog, not a 100-plus pound Lab. Right now he is working on wearing off his winter buffalo robe. There are clumps of dog hair everywhere much to the delight of the nesting birds around here.
El and I have been trying to keep up with the invasion of the turf monsters, mowing grass almost daily. Mow it and despite the cold, it seems it will be ankle high again the next morning. It looks and smells good anyway. We are experimenting with an electric push mower. It is supposed to mow up to 45 minutes between battery switches. It is pretty quiet and lighter than the old gasoline model that roars, burns oil, and is hard to start sometimes. We’ll be testing the new one out this week I am sure.
We have been picking some asparagus in our garden patch. It looks like there may be rhubarb to cut as well. We have been eating up all of the 2020 rhubarb from our freezer. Makes for great crisps, especially with a few strawberries cut up in the mix and topped with a dollop (or two) of ice cream.
With all the overnight showers, El and I have been finding a few stranded night crawlers on the road and driveway. We have enough for a small fishing trip. Gotta go.
If you are going to any graduations, take lots of pictures and post them or send them to your favorite graduates or their folks and maybe those relatives not allowed at the service. They will all appreciate the gesture. Graduation means grad parties, means lots of people to catch up with and lots of great food. Yay! Take pictures there, too.
Until next time, get out — I celebrated the 40th anniversary of 29th birthday on Mother’s Day. Mountain kids Mark and Jen and their dogs, Meatloaf and Mayday, surprised Ellen for Mother’s Day. It was great to spend some time with them. Finally, I entered the last year of my 60th decade Sunday. Not sure how I feel about that. Old, I guess. Taking the road, uh deer path, less traveled might be a road to more beauty and tasty treasure — morels mushrooms; it don’t git no better. Be safe. Enjoy.