Grouse Hollow Journal: A walk in the woods reveals spring beauty

Our chief of security missed all of this. Bo must have been sleeping on the front porch when I went out. He turned 3 on May 8. He is a big, Baby Huey, who thinks he is a lap dog, not a 100-plus pound Lab. Right now he is working on wearing off his winter buffalo robe. There are clumps of dog hair everywhere much to the delight of the nesting birds around here.

El and I have been trying to keep up with the invasion of the turf monsters, mowing grass almost daily. Mow it and despite the cold, it seems it will be ankle high again the next morning. It looks and smells good anyway. We are experimenting with an electric push mower. It is supposed to mow up to 45 minutes between battery switches. It is pretty quiet and lighter than the old gasoline model that roars, burns oil, and is hard to start sometimes. We’ll be testing the new one out this week I am sure.

We have been picking some asparagus in our garden patch. It looks like there may be rhubarb to cut as well. We have been eating up all of the 2020 rhubarb from our freezer. Makes for great crisps, especially with a few strawberries cut up in the mix and topped with a dollop (or two) of ice cream.

With all the overnight showers, El and I have been finding a few stranded night crawlers on the road and driveway. We have enough for a small fishing trip. Gotta go.