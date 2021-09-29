Grouse Hollow Journal: Autumn begins with a trip to the orchard

Wednesday morning, Sept. 22—the first day of fall.

Someone once said, “There are two times of the year, “Autumn and waiting for Autumn.” That’d be me and Ellen. Fall means so much of everything — memories of little boys playing in piles of leaves, exploding gardens and crops to bring in, apple trees hanging heavy, wood to cut and pile, leaves to rake, game to take and preserve, Squirrel Picnic, pies to bake, going on drives looking for fall color, hooking a fish fry, visiting a cranberry marsh and seller for fresh cranberries, juice, craisins, cranberry wine, etc. Attending and/or watching high school Friday night football games, college Saturdays, and NFL Sunday and Thursday and Monday night Football, cross country meets, soccer games, volleyball games, catching Bob Eucker and the Brewers on the radio—and sometimes seeing them on television, fixing a hot toddy or sharing a cold Staghorn, taking pictures—lots of them, visiting a pumpkin patch, carving a jack-o-lantern, tailgating, Homecoming, sitting on the porch with a cocktail and NPR on the Echo as the sun sets, gathering around a crackling fire pit and maybe making s’mores, canning some tail-end-of-the-garden, making and canning tomato soup and sauce and juice, listening to vees of geese high overhead, drying apples, mowing lawn for the last time until spring, doing fall maintenance on the lawn mowers and snow blower (I actually enjoy doing this.), decorating for fall and Oktoberfest and Halloween, visiting one of the many wonderful area orchards for apple everything and more.

Speaking of visiting an orchard, on the first day of fall, Ellen and I traveled down Hwy. 35 along the Mississippi to Hwy. 171 so we could get up in the world. After winding around and down through scenic coulees, rising heavenward to Mt. Sterling, and then pointing the nose of the Outback down hill again into the wide and twisting Kickapoo River valley where we crossed into Gays Mills. We drove through town and climbed up another winding ridge road, arriving at Sunrise Orchard a few minutes late for our annual apple shopping trip and lunch with El’s sisters Barb and Kathy. The color was just starting in the sumac and a few hardwoods as we rolled through the rustic road across Crawford County. The girls were waiting for us in the parking lot when we got there. After hugs all around, Barb got a bag of McIntosh apples from the car that was from their tree at home for us. They are really good for making pies and crisps. She said we’d like the price. Nice.

We rolled shopping carts into the spacious Sunrise store. The savory, sweet aroma of baking doughnuts is mouthwatering enough from 50 yards away. Inside, we filed past bags and boxes of apples, piling a box of Honeycrisp apples and bags of Cortlands into the cart. After looking over the wide variety of apples, including the McIntosh (I did indeed appreciate the price of Barb’s, just sayin’.), and tasting a few others, we moved on to where the apple cider doughnut pixies were doing their magic. We could have had an apple cider Slurpee or hot cider, but we held out for a cup of hot and robust coffee and the source of much of the appealing aroma; Ellen and I shared a sugared apple cider doughnut and a cup coffee. It don’t git no better. We decided on a box with a dozen sugared apple cider doughnuts. We looked through a couple dozen types of barbecue sauces and settled on a jar of cherry barbecue sauce. There were soup mixes, popcorn, and sorghum and cookie mixes and just too much to go into here, plus I am getting hungry again.

After we checked out and loaded up, we followed the girls to Rolling Ground where we had lunch at the Rolling Ground Bar and Grill. The food was excellent. The girls all had some version or other of a grilled chicken wrap with sweet potato fries. I had my standard Swiss cheese mushroom burger and some tots. Let’s just say,we will go back again. I was reminded by Barb of something I knew by didn’t know anymore, that the hours of daylight and dark were each 12 hours long on this day.

We decided to take the scenic route back to Grouse Hollow, motoring north to Readstown and Viroqua and Westby, where we turned east onto Unseth Road continuing on to Old Line Road past Branches Winery and Select Sires farm. Eventually, after a few twists and turns and ups and downs, including a short stint on KK, we found ourselves on 162 near Chaseburg. We motored up County K to “the church” and Hamburg Ridge Road west. The views are impressive all along the ridge but the color is just barely turning. At the town lines, Hamburg Ridge turns into Chipmunk Ridge Road.

We turned off on Forest View Lane and made another raid on Angie and Andy’s garden. Getting a couple more squash, half-a-dozen tomatoes and a dozen large green and red peppers. Thanks, kids.

We finally found ourselves on Proksch Coulee Road. At the bottom of the hill, there is plenty going on. Our neighbors had their driveway blacktopped and a crew was building what appears to be a pole shed. Fun stuff.

Anyway, until next time, get out — take a cool morning or evening walk, socialize by a crackling fire, go on a leaf color and/or orchard drive, and so on. George Eliot once wrote, “Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns.” Nuf said. Enjoy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0