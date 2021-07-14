Grouse Hollow Journal: Birds of all sorts visit the Koelkers

El and I have picked over a dozen quarts of black raspberries right around the house. We used to have to cover the raspberries to ward off the birds, but not so much now. The biggest issue is the Japanese beetles chewing up everything in sight and maybe ground bees. I thought I found a really nice, easy picking batch of black berries the other day until I was suddenly surrounded by ground bees. They didn’t attack and I tried getting a few more berries in my pail when one ambitious xlocopa—fancy name for stinging bees with attitude—decided it had enough of me. I was able to pull out slowly enough so that I only got stung by the enforcer bee on the back of my right hand. No big deal and good fortune, right? Nope. The thumb side and back of my hand swelled up almost double by the next morning. I couldn’t bend my fingers without stretching. It really hurt and itched—still does. The swelling came down in a few days, but the itching is driving me crazy—a short trip albeit, but still . . . One of these days, I will have to clear that spot with the big John Deere and bush hog and be ready to make war on those ground bees before they get someone else or me again.