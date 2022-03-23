Grouse Hollow Journal: Birds, squirrels provide entertainment

Ellen and I and Bo are in where it is warm and dry at the kitchen table watching WIAA boys state basketball and perusing Pioneer Woman “easy” recipes after breakfast.

It is 34 degrees outside and raining a little and spitting huge flakes of sleet and snow framing Ellen’s Bird Diner. Rocky the squirrel is breakfasting under the bird feeder overhang on one side, while his erstwhile partner in crime, Butch mans—uh, rodents the other, keeping a wary lookout during their pig-out heist — much to the distress of the cardinals, chickadees, blue jays, sparrows, and woodpeckers in the crab tree around them. A couple pairs of hungry doves don’t seem to mind sloppy squirrel manners much, cleaning up their breakfast mess. We have seen some turkeys in the fields and a few robins in the yard and heard some sandhill cranes gronking up on the ridge this week. Also we saw pelicans south of Goose Island this week.

I have picked up a couple bags of aluminum cans along our road this week just like every spring. What the heck? What gives anyone the right to think it is OK to throw out cans, fast food bags, cigarette butts, etc. along any road. Take your danged (not the adjective I would choose) garbage home with you.

That said, while we were finishing breakfast, my cell rang and the name on the phone was from La Crosse. There was a recording on it asking me if I was in the process of ordering two items on Amazon and charging said high-ticket items to my credit card. I was not, so I pressed one as directed — without thinking. The call was directed to a real person somewhere who started by asking the particulars of my address, email, and credit card. Click! I hung up. I contacted my card and Amazon. I was OK, they said. Now the adjective I would use here wouldn’t pass muster in print again, so I’ll just say to those scammers that there are a zillion jobs going begging and are mostly paying decent wages. Get one and get some dignity back in your life you slimy (expletive deleted) and quit preying on people. @#$%!

The news about Davante Adams being traded to the Raiders is disturbing. He’ll become the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. Nice payday for him. Still, he has missed seven games in the three season with Matt LaFleur as head coach and they won all of them without him, so ... Even with Rodgers coming back, losing Adams is just a bummer for Packer fans everywhere.

I have turkey hunting on my mind. Toms have been teasing me here in the morning, gobbling for a few moments and then clamming up — at least while I am outside. I have often said, if I was only allowed to hunt one season of the year, it would be spring turkey. I love taking my truck in the back way of our ridge before daylight, and sipping coffee while I get my gear ready to go on the tailgate and listening for a gobbler near enough to try and get close to and call in. There is something about listening to a gobbling tom come in to your call. The hairs on my neck stand up, my hearing becomes more acute, I freeze my body — even my eyeballs as best I can — and try to be patient. Too much calling can make a big tom suspicious I am sure. Just wait. Anyway, we shall see next month.

Until next time, get out — remember to renew your fishing license, UTV/ATV tags, and boat registration by March 31. Enjoy.

