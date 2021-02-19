Grouse Hollow Journal: Burning wood warms you multiple times

There is something about a crackling fire. I have started with some version of that line more than a few times over the more than over 30 years I have been sharing this journal. I am tapping this out in front of a roaring fire in our fireplace in the family room. OK, truth be told, the fire is fueled by LP and the roar is from the forced air fan in the basement. I don’t, but I guess one might miss the crackling and popping of burning pine in the house. I suppose one could turn on a Netflix or YouTube video or even ask Alexa for some sound effects like a crackling fireplace and achieve much the same effect. Of course there is no smokey, sweet scent of smoldering birch or cherry—but wait, of course there are a variety of oils and candles and incense to help with this. Just Google it.

An old saying goes something like burning wood warms you three times. I think, no, I know burning wood warms one many times more than that.