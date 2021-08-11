Grouse Hollow Journal: Changes being made to the Koelker home

The last few weeks our home has been in chaos (more than normal, anyway). Lots of seemingly random changes have and/or are being made. We are moving — but not moving, more like moving on. Why? Well, for nearly 40 years we, by we I mean mostly Ellen, have had to haul our laundry from upstairs down into the basement to do what you do with dirty laundry. Of course, it had to be carried back up, folded and put away up those stairs as well.
The chaos started with an idea, a plan hatched in mid-winter (a plan that has been in the back of my mind under a pile of other stuff I guess — dirty clothes maybe). In May it all started with phone calls.
An estimator from Maxwell-White Plumbing prepared a bid to install water, a drain, and an air vent out through the roof of our mudroom porch. We ordered a new washer/dryer laundry tower on June 4. In early July, our friend Tom the Builder Fisko came and cut a closet-sized hole in our kitchen wall — on purpose! He built a sturdy closet-sized frame. Maxwell-White sent out two plumbers who drilled a hole through concrete, wood and stone into the basement and installed cold and hot water lines, as well as a septic connection to a box mounted in that frame. They put in a roof vent, too. Tom finished insulating and covering up the cabinet he built and leveling the floor so that it is even with our kitchen floor. Our friend Pat Busteed of Pat’s Electric rewired the kitchen light switches and put in power for a washer and dryer that, while ordered on June 4, and promised here on July 28, has been back ordered.
Tom continued the chaos by removing the nearly 40-year-old storm windows from the porch and then pieced together a puzzle to replace them with new E-glass double paned vinyl windows. I put insulation in the walls and used window and door foam to finish the windows’ seal. (I used too much, so I am in the process of removing the excess.) A team of insulators are scheduled for today (Friday) to top off the porch attic with a layer of blown in cellulose. I still have to finish trimming the insides of the windows and walls in the porch mudroom. Whew!
But wait! There’s more! We have turned our dining room/office into a first-floor bedroom. The new kitchen laundry front loading wash tower will be a few steps away in the kitchen, just past the downstairs bathroom. We moved furniture, including two hutches, a gun cabinet, and the dining room table. As we don’t really need an office anymore, we emptied my heavy Sauder computer desk, or perhaps more realistically, it exploded with piles and boxes of stuff — some I didn’t realize I even had, now all piled in the living room. My old lesson planning desk was assigned to the burn pile.
Until next time, get out — Yippee! The insulation crew came TWO HOURS EARLY! I did get some outdoor work done today, knocking down some dead branches with the tractor bucket and bush hogging the old horse pasture. The swallows went on a bug binge! Enjoy.