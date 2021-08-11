Grouse Hollow Journal: Changes being made to the Koelker home

The last few weeks our home has been in chaos (more than normal, anyway). Lots of seemingly random changes have and/or are being made. We are moving — but not moving, more like moving on. Why? Well, for nearly 40 years we, by we I mean mostly Ellen, have had to haul our laundry from upstairs down into the basement to do what you do with dirty laundry. Of course, it had to be carried back up, folded and put away up those stairs as well.

The chaos started with an idea, a plan hatched in mid-winter (a plan that has been in the back of my mind under a pile of other stuff I guess — dirty clothes maybe). In May it all started with phone calls.