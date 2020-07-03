Grouse Hollow Journal: Childhood sparkler incident causes melee

Back in the day, like June 1960, my great-uncle Oscar “Buck” Elskamp took a road trip to South Dakota in his salmon colored — think cotton candy maybe — 1950 Dodge Coronet. He brought back boxes and bags of what was then illegal fireworks in Cheese Land.
When the Fourth rolled around, Buck invited the family to Grandma and Grandpa Potter’s farm for a light show. I remember he had wired up a piece of metal drain trough to use for launching rockets. After a warm up round of fire crackers and cherry bombs and sparklers, we kids were wired up too, racing around the house, startling the lightning bugs and mosquitoes wisely hiding from the smoke in the dark backyard. We had been warned sternly — several times — to stay away from the fireworks box and bags.
Finally, Buck started the show — slowly it seemed to me — placing a rocket into the launch trough and lighting the fuse. I remember the sparks and fizz of the rockets and the “Oohs and ahhs” of the crowd as the explosion and colorful sparks filled the night sky.
This is a night I remember well and pretty much wish I could forget. I was the oldest kid there. I heard but I didn’t “hear” the stern warnings about the fireworks box and bags. It’s OK to grimace here as you can guess what happened next. I had a lit sparkler and I was so excited that I thought I would dance across in front of everyone, twirling the sizzling wire. Yup, one spark — just one (the way I remember it anyway) was all it took. Suddenly there were shocked faces, shouts and screams; everyone was scrambling to get away from the burning box of rockets and missiles and bags of firecrackers and cherry bombs. Rockets screamed up the gravel driveway into the nearby hay field. Everyone got inside or around the corner of the house. My dad was known for his salty language, and this was one of those times nobody thought he was wrong. My ears stung later.
In the melee, the rocket box seemed to take on a life of its own spinning and bouncing up the driveway. My grandma grabbed a broom and chased down sparks and stuck fireworks that sometimes went off like artillery right in front of her. I believe that was one of only a few times I heard her language go salty.
Anyway, no one was hurt and none of the old buildings burned down. I was abashed that Buck’s efforts went for naught. I heard him say a few cuss words, too.
The evening ended in tears, followed by laughter and a decision to have dessert — not sure I was offered any. I spent the night at Grandma and Grandpa’s. The next day I found a blue spaceman attached to parachute lines down by the hog house. I could wrap the spaceman up in the chute and toss it high in the air and it would open and drift along the breeze. Cool! For some reason, nobody was impressed or even wanted to look at my treasure.
Until next time, get out — to this day I am not much of a fireworks fan, especially not sparklers. Still, I hope you all have a fine Fourth of July. We’ll probably get our fireworks fix from the TV. Happy Birthday USA! Be safe. Enjoy.
