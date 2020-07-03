Grouse Hollow Journal: Childhood sparkler incident causes melee

When the Fourth rolled around, Buck invited the family to Grandma and Grandpa Potter’s farm for a light show. I remember he had wired up a piece of metal drain trough to use for launching rockets. After a warm up round of fire crackers and cherry bombs and sparklers, we kids were wired up too, racing around the house, startling the lightning bugs and mosquitoes wisely hiding from the smoke in the dark backyard. We had been warned sternly — several times — to stay away from the fireworks box and bags.

This is a night I remember well and pretty much wish I could forget. I was the oldest kid there. I heard but I didn’t “hear” the stern warnings about the fireworks box and bags. It’s OK to grimace here as you can guess what happened next. I had a lit sparkler and I was so excited that I thought I would dance across in front of everyone, twirling the sizzling wire. Yup, one spark — just one (the way I remember it anyway) was all it took. Suddenly there were shocked faces, shouts and screams; everyone was scrambling to get away from the burning box of rockets and missiles and bags of firecrackers and cherry bombs. Rockets screamed up the gravel driveway into the nearby hay field. Everyone got inside or around the corner of the house. My dad was known for his salty language, and this was one of those times nobody thought he was wrong. My ears stung later.