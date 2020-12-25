Grouse Hollow Journal: Christmas is a favorite holiday

This will be my mom’s second Christmas at Orchard Manor. They are really nice to her. That said, don’t forget those who are shut in nursing homes, folks. It has been bad enough for those of us who choose to stay home most of the time; imagine how it must be for those who have no choice. Mom turned 90 in 2020. She tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, but she says she is feeling the same now, lazy and tired. I haven’t hugged her since March. We talk on the phone and do an occasional prison visit, you know — through a window on the phone, but it is not the same as being able to sit down and break bread together, play cards, and/or hold hands or hug. This afternoon (Christmas Day) some of us are going to visit with Mom outside the window. I am bringing my guitar and some printed Christmas carols we’ll try to sing for her. Should be good for a laugh anyway. Maybe in 2021 we’ll be able to do that up close and personal in a common room over a meal. We shall see.