Grouse Hollow Journal: Christmas is a favorite holiday

After the opening weekend family gun deer hunt, I know that Christmas is my favorite holiday.
Aside from all the holiday school, office and neighborhood parties (Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus and there used to be parties allowed to celebrate holidays. OK, it has only been one year or so, but it seems like 10 sometimes.), there is holiday fellowship, midnight Mass, the music—I love Christmas carols, little kids faces when they first see a lit Christmas tree, and later on the last day of school before Christmas vacation, Christmas cards — despite what some people say, I love getting family Christmas letters, nice or naughty, getting one’s picture taken with Santa is fun, travel, gift lists, wrapping, giving, and unwrapping, colored lights, the scent of cedar or pine in the air, the reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “The Polar Express,” “A Muppets Christmas Carol,” “A Christmas Vacation,” “Charlie Brown’s Christmas,” “Home Alone,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and of course “A Christmas Story” on an endless loop on TBS, etc.
With all that, think about the food; who doesn’t like warm kitchens with the aroma of roasting beef or turkey or ham, mashed taters and gravy, or craisin, orange, raspberry, just plain salads, sweet sauces, warm bread with butter, surrounded by tables laden with sliced cheese, crackers, deer sticks, cocktail smokies in barbecue sauce, six kinds of pickles, artichoke dip, and the sweet stuff: goodies like homemade turtles, cream cheese pie, pumpkin pie, monkey bread, cherry pie, apple pie, accompanied by cold milk or steaming coffee or a snifter of vino or maybe one of Donnie’s piping hot Tom and Jerrys (plan on a long winter’s nap after two of them.) I’ll be back in a minute or two after I get a snack.
This will be my mom’s second Christmas at Orchard Manor. They are really nice to her. That said, don’t forget those who are shut in nursing homes, folks. It has been bad enough for those of us who choose to stay home most of the time; imagine how it must be for those who have no choice. Mom turned 90 in 2020. She tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, but she says she is feeling the same now, lazy and tired. I haven’t hugged her since March. We talk on the phone and do an occasional prison visit, you know — through a window on the phone, but it is not the same as being able to sit down and break bread together, play cards, and/or hold hands or hug. This afternoon (Christmas Day) some of us are going to visit with Mom outside the window. I am bringing my guitar and some printed Christmas carols we’ll try to sing for her. Should be good for a laugh anyway. Maybe in 2021 we’ll be able to do that up close and personal in a common room over a meal. We shall see.
Until next time, get out — I gave Ellen a Scandia Kicksled for Christmas. Now all we need is snow — I know, trade-offs I guess. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Everyone from Ellen and I, Bo, Tony, and OC! Enjoy.