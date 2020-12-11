Grouse Hollow Journal: Christmas tree takes a tumble

After picking it out on the second day of gun deer season, Ellen and I harvested our Christmas tree on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It was frosty and sunny. Quiet and cold. We had chosen the top of a 30-foot tall Colorado blue spruce a week before. It might seem wrong to cut down a tall tree just for its top, but Mark and I planted these evergreen trees 27 years ago just for this purpose. The tree is not finished either. There are two other “shoots” off the same stump that should make the Christmas tree cut in future years. We usually use a bow saw to do the hard work as it is much quieter; however, our rusty old hand saw was too dull to do the work this year. So taking my cue from Clark Griswold, I hooked a rope on the tree and pulled it out by its roots with the Polaris Ranger to haul it home. OK, fake news, I actually turned to a player on my bench, uh, Sherman’s dump box, for a back up. In a moment, I tugged our bright orange Stihl chainsaw into life, cutting the silence. It easily snarled its way through the 5-inch trunk in seconds.