Grouse Hollow Journal: Christmas tree takes a tumble

After picking it out on the second day of gun deer season, Ellen and I harvested our Christmas tree on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It was frosty and sunny. Quiet and cold. We had chosen the top of a 30-foot tall Colorado blue spruce a week before. It might seem wrong to cut down a tall tree just for its top, but Mark and I planted these evergreen trees 27 years ago just for this purpose. The tree is not finished either. There are two other “shoots” off the same stump that should make the Christmas tree cut in future years. We usually use a bow saw to do the hard work as it is much quieter; however, our rusty old hand saw was too dull to do the work this year. So taking my cue from Clark Griswold, I hooked a rope on the tree and pulled it out by its roots with the Polaris Ranger to haul it home. OK, fake news, I actually turned to a player on my bench, uh, Sherman’s dump box, for a back up. In a moment, I tugged our bright orange Stihl chainsaw into life, cutting the silence. It easily snarled its way through the 5-inch trunk in seconds.
I was able to carry the tall tree top to the dump trailer hooked on Sherman. Ellen helped me tie down the (at this point I am questioning our judgement) pretty huge, like 12-foot tall tree top. I dropped Ellen off at the top of the ridge road, so she could get in a walk. I coasted the half-mile back to the farm with our prize.
Back at the ranch, I measured up the tree for room compatibility. It would fit through the French doors and it would just need a little surgery to make it under the vaulted ceiling. Now comes the worst part of the job: getting a tree stand to fit onto the stump. I hate this part. I am not good at it. This is the point where I am thinking a nice artificial tree would be preferable.
I set the tree up in the shop and got it straight (note: relative term). I retrieved the dog water bucket and filled the stand. The best reaction to this huge addition to their world was from Tony the cat. He came into the shop to investigate and immediately flashed behind the bikes and snow thrower and piles of piles to hide. A couple minutes later, I spied him sneaking a cautious look. (By chow time he was fine with it.)
The next morning, we opened up the French doors and managed to get the tree inside and standing up. OC the shop cat slipped inside too—and disappeared! The tree looked straight and seemed to be solid. El filled the water reservoir while I looked for the ninja cat. (As it turned out, OC must have dashed back out the door before I closed it as I found her on a chair on the porch.)
I set up a step ladder and started putting on the three strings of colorful LED lights. Ellen began unpacking ornaments and handing them to me. I started with the angel on top. I had to climb to the top of a five-foot step ladder to do it. That done, we started on the many (60-plus) ornaments that represent each year of our marriage, our kid’s births, our dogs, the Packers, deer hunting, and so on. I was thinking to myself how well this was going when I turned my back on the tree—for just a second. I was reaching for another ornament when I was suddenly knocked off balance to my knees with ornaments and green needles flying past me. Yes, the tree attacked me, dumping half-a-gallon of water, several dozen ornaments including the angel, needles, and me on the carpet! Everything but a squirrel.
I was proud of our effort to plant and grow and get the tree, proud that it was straight and standing in the stand, proud that we once again did this together; I was just proud of that tree. I am not proud of some of the language I used after the crash, but I think there was more blue smoke than when I started the chainsaw up on the ridge. El went for a towel. I set the tree up and picked up ornaments. I made a run to the shop for the shop vac and a roll of fine wire for guide wires, and to find my happy mood again.
Anyway, we got three guide wires in place, and ornaments re-hung, water toweled and then vacuumed up, and fresh water for the tree. Then I tested the lights. Oh no, gotcha. They all worked. Our tree is up and the scent throughout the house is pleasant. Maybe someone besides us will see it someday.
Happy 100th birthday to our old friend Lawrence Oldenburg. He started his second 100 years on Monday. Lawrence, I remember the fall day that we met you and Doris for the first time in 1986 maybe? Lawrence’s Doris (Proksch) Oldenburg grew up on our farm in Proksch Coulee. You both shared stories and history of the place. The photos you brought on subsequent visits are treasured. (My favorite is the one of the hunters and big buck on a truck up on our ridge in 1940.) We have called this place home since 1977, and knowing Doris and you made it even more special. We know our lives have been better because of knowing you and your family.
On a sad note, my Aunt Rosie, Dellamae Davenport, passed last week. She was the last of my dad’s siblings. I grew up with Aunt Rosie. She was the youngest of my dad’s family and I was the oldest of the grandchildren. I have pictures of her and I on Grandpa Koelker’s Farmall C tractor. Grandpa had installed a seat on the left fender. He called it the “Rosie seat.” I had many rides on the well-worn board attached with shelving brackets. Rosie was a beautiful girl and young woman. She smiled a lot but she had a temper, too. I know I missed her when she went off to college. Anyway, life and time got in the way, separating us. I want to extend my condolences to her family, that I unfortunately don’t really know.
Until next time, get out—my gift giving guide for the outdoors type this year has one item on it—gift cards. Enjoy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!