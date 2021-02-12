Grouse Hollow Journal: Cold weather slows down life

The weather station in our kitchen has risen UP to 20 below zero here as of 8:30 on Sunday morning. I opened up the kitchen door as quickly as I could for Bo so he could do his business. I droppered us both a bit of CBD oil and made coffee. Our sad-eyed kid in a gorilla suit was back at the door for another quick transfer of dog and as little cold air as possible.
We, that is El and I, eventually had a breakfast of egg, sausage and cheese multigrain bagels trimmed with a side of half a banana and a glass of cranberry juice and coffee. I skimmed/read two papers online and checked my email and Facebook. I put in a half-an-hour on the exercise bike. Just finished up watching “CBS Sunday Morning.” Now what?
I guess I can watch the birds at the feeder (we have 30-plus cardinals this morning). I’d spoil Bo if he quits snoring long enough to be bothered. Last night I ripped open a bag of cat food and left it on the floor in the shop by the heated cat houses pending the need for a midnight cat snack while room service is not answering or maybe as bait; however, I doubt there are any rodents left up there by this point. I’ll go up later with some clean towels, fresh water, and a can of pate’ for them.
Back in by the fire, I have a thick Ken Follett historical fiction to pick up. What else to do? I could write something. I could/should dust or clean a bathroom or two. El pointed out that the kitchen countertops need polishing, something I usually do or rather unusually do every three months or so. The lunch special is written: toasted cheese sandwiches with some of El’s 2017 vintage homemade pesto and her homemade tomato soup. For tomorrow we have some potato soup leftover for lunch. On Saturday evening, we made some found roast wild turkey on green beans and rice (found in the freezer from 2017), salads, and a bottle of Left Coast Winery red Syrah Noir vino. The leftovers (and empty bottle) are out on the porch; they are most likely frozen. Supper tonight, let me see, nachos with salsa and cheese and cocktails with a salad to make it healthy. Good. Got that done. After lunch, I hope to talk with my mother. I could also take a longish winter’s nap. We could watch a movie we might have somehow missed this winter.
Someone asked which team I was rooting for in the Super Bowl tonight. Wait. What? I thought football season ended two weeks ago. I had penciled in more of “The Great British Baking Show” for tonight—I am not kidding; it is an entertaining show—but if you plan to watch it, make sure to eat something first. Tomorrow will be different; in the morning I have to stick my finger for my four week home INR test and call it in. We need to make a grocery trip, and then well you read Sunday’s notes. I guess I could write an entry in my journal. Oh yeah, duh.
Last week I had a treat outside. I had just finished moving snow and parked the John Deere in the shed when I heard a commotion. Bo was upset. He stayed inside his pet fence, but he was pretty worked up. We had a visit by Timber Todd’s Smokey and two of Smokey’s kennel mates, yipping and howling through our cedars in pursuit of one of the many rabbits living around here. The short-legged beagles are no match for a cottontail in deep snow; their super power is their sense of smell and a rabbit has got to get deep inside a brush pile or hole to escape eventual discovery.
I stood behind the tobacco shed and listened to the hounds get closer and then I spied a bunny come down across the ridge road into the yard, finally disappearing somewhere. I decided I would participate a little maybe and got my .22. I saw two more rabbits that had a bit more fire lit under them, so no slow hopping or sitting shots for me. That was fine. I just love listening to the music. In some way I think the rabbits enjoy the game, too, circling far up the hill and back around way out in front of the frantic dogs. I have seen one do a couple of laps when it had already elluded the pack; had to be just for the fun of teasing the pursuers. Anyway, I visited with Todd who said he hasn’t seen so many rabbits about in a long time. He had bagged two with his .22.