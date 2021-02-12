Grouse Hollow Journal: Cold weather slows down life

The weather station in our kitchen has risen UP to 20 below zero here as of 8:30 on Sunday morning. I opened up the kitchen door as quickly as I could for Bo so he could do his business. I droppered us both a bit of CBD oil and made coffee. Our sad-eyed kid in a gorilla suit was back at the door for another quick transfer of dog and as little cold air as possible.

We, that is El and I, eventually had a breakfast of egg, sausage and cheese multigrain bagels trimmed with a side of half a banana and a glass of cranberry juice and coffee. I skimmed/read two papers online and checked my email and Facebook. I put in a half-an-hour on the exercise bike. Just finished up watching “CBS Sunday Morning.” Now what?

I guess I can watch the birds at the feeder (we have 30-plus cardinals this morning). I’d spoil Bo if he quits snoring long enough to be bothered. Last night I ripped open a bag of cat food and left it on the floor in the shop by the heated cat houses pending the need for a midnight cat snack while room service is not answering or maybe as bait; however, I doubt there are any rodents left up there by this point. I’ll go up later with some clean towels, fresh water, and a can of pate’ for them.