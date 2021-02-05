Grouse Hollow Journal: Daily routine keeps the Koelkers on track

By 8:15 or so, El goes out and fills her bird feeder and suet cage and empties the compost bucket of banana peelings, apple cores, avocado skins and seeds, orange peels, and eggs shells. On occasion, she’ll take any outgoing mail down to the mailbox. El and I usually look through the local morning paper online; my favorite part has always been and still is the comics section. And then there are the obits. My dear friend and boss at Channel 8, Matt Wadium and I used to go out for coffee almost every morning, and the first thing he would do is grab a paper and check the obituaries, “To see which of my friends have died and to make sure I am not in them,” he’d add with a chuckle. After he passed in 2004, I read his obit for him. I keep up the tradition, to see if I know anyone there, and of course checking that I am not in them. (Obits are often pretty interesting I think. I love stories and some of them are pretty good.)