Grouse Hollow Journal: Daily routine keeps the Koelkers on track

When I was teaching, by the end of the summer break, I was missing the daily routine—I am not making this up. When I retired back in 2013, I went fishing. Over the next few months, I realized that I missed the routine of getting ready for work, making the carpool late, the structure of a schedule, lunch with peers, etc. Still do.
Some experts say that sudden absence of a structure to their day can cause increased stress and anxiety, as well as overwhelming feelings, lack of concentration, and focus. I know, you’re thinking, “Oh come on, you’re retired. You can do anything you want.” Well, my dad repeatedly told me, “Never retire. Never, ever retire.” True to his motto, he didn’t retire until he was 79 when was forced to quit the elderly housing caretaker job he took after retiring from John Deere 20-some years before because he just couldn’t keep up with the snow shoveling anymore. He passed at age 81, and somehow I think he was ready.
Anyway, retired with a routine—we got it. Let’s see: up by six, make a pot of coffee, pour some juice, peel and share a banana, add something else to eat like cereal, oatmeal, egg mcbagel, bacon and toast sandwich, PBJ toast, Greek yogurt with granola, pancakes, sausages, eggs—fried, scrambled, in an omelet. We watch the same local news show every morning. Around 7:30, I go out and take care of the livestock, that is I get Bo out the kennel and give him his morning back rub. Then I feed the resident serial killers, Tony and OC. They have literally eaten themselves out of . . . well, they have to look pretty hard to find a rodent for breakfast. (I have only trapped three mice all winter in the basement—usually, I snap a couple a week all season.) I did find some feathers up in the shop the other morning. Ben often calls in the morning on his way to work out in the Vail Valley. It’s always good to catch up with what he and Christine are up to. (Ben is off to Silverton, Colorado to ride boards down hillsides this weekend with his brother and Mark’s girlfriend Jen.)
By 8:15 or so, El goes out and fills her bird feeder and suet cage and empties the compost bucket of banana peelings, apple cores, avocado skins and seeds, orange peels, and eggs shells. On occasion, she’ll take any outgoing mail down to the mailbox. El and I usually look through the local morning paper online; my favorite part has always been and still is the comics section. And then there are the obits. My dear friend and boss at Channel 8, Matt Wadium and I used to go out for coffee almost every morning, and the first thing he would do is grab a paper and check the obituaries, “To see which of my friends have died and to make sure I am not in them,” he’d add with a chuckle. After he passed in 2004, I read his obit for him. I keep up the tradition, to see if I know anyone there, and of course checking that I am not in them. (Obits are often pretty interesting I think. I love stories and some of them are pretty good.)
Most mornings I check my email and skim the Up North News, The New York Times and the National Public Radio website, and a few other national newspapers. By now we have NPR or some mellow folk or rock on the Echo for noise—right now, John Denver is singing “Country Roads.” Sometimes, I just watch Ellen’s birds. The old crab tree outside the kitchen window is the setting for a show of color in an otherwise drab white and brown world. Cardinals (up to 30 at a time), bluejays, chickadees, woodpeckers, sparrows, nuthatches, and so on out here shouldering in for a free dinner of black oil sunflower seeds from the feeder. Tony provides entertainment some mornings as he practices his jump/dunk shot on the feeder platform.
Eventually, I get going on the exercise bike for half-an-hour. I have been watching ancient reruns of “Barney Miller” while I pedal and laugh my a . . . uh, work up a sweat.
I have finished reading the “Last Days of John Lennon” by James Patterson. Patterson’s retelling of the Beatles 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s epic shares interwoven stories and points of view of the Fab Four, Brian Epstein their manager, their wives and love interests, friends, fans, and that of the paranoia of the FBI and the Nixon administration at the time, as well as Lennon’s psychotic murderer. El is reading along with a Christmas gift book on CD by Pioneer Woman Ree Drumond.
As regular readers know, I am not a snow fan, but the few snowfalls we’ve had have been good diversions from our routine at least. We get out shovels; OK, El got out a shovel. I either used the beast (or our 20-year-old ACE snowblower) or the John Deere tractor to move the white stuff.
Lunch is pretty routine as well. We usually have a sliced up apple and share it with some grapes, a glass of milk, and maybe Greek yogurt, soup, PBJ, leftovers, pretzels and peanut butter, and such for lunch, while watching “Heartland,” the modern horse opera set in Alberta. In the afternoon, if weather permits, we get out to, we’ll get the mail, walk down the road, putter in the shop, but mostly we read and watch TV.
Anyway, some days I talk to my mom at the home. She is doing OK, I guess. Haven’t got or given her a hug since March except through the glass. Sometimes we have a movie day with popcorn and naps (well I nap anyway.) I have learned to appreciate what my wife used to go through when it came to planning meals; she’d say, “Well, give me an idea, or you fix something.” Now, I have to start planning supper early, like when I get up. Tonight’s is a tater tot casserole with a salad and rhubarb crisp. Some nights it is just nachos and drinks or Ellen’s favorite, pizza—and cocktails. Anyway, we watch sports when there’s something on. We enjoy the “Gilmore Girls,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “House,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel,” “The Office,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and the new series “All Creatures Great and Small” on PBS. Of course we never missed a Packer game or most anything Badgers.
Finding something to break up the routine isn’t that hard, I guess. We could go ice fishing, or uh, uh, well. Hey, I got a ukulele in the mail the other day from my older sister-in-law, Jan. She wants me to learn “Tip Toe Through the Tulips” and “Over The Rainbow.” I guess I got to shop for a long curly wig, too.
Until next time, get out—nothing like fresh air unless it is being herded by a stiff wind. March is just over the horizon. Be safe. Enjoy.