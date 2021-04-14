Grouse Hollow Journal: Easter included family, good food

As we sailed north through Ferryville, we spotted an old friend relaxing on the guard rail. I spun through the turn around, and we stopped to visit with Leroy Emerson across the road from his Ferryville Auto. We have known Leroy since the mid 1980’s. Leroy and I coached little league together with Russ Peterson and Mike Levendoski (okay, to be fair, they coached and I learned). We were Lions together, and part of the De Soto Football family and I had both of his children in school. We did the covid catch up on our kids and friends.

On Easter Monday morning, I took my first cup of coffee and Bo outside. He did his rounds while I, well, I enjoyed the aroma of my steaming cup and sipped and listened. The air was cool and a bit damp. A train rumbled along the Mississippi three miles to the west. The two cats appeared in the yard magically from somewhere and began tickling my legs for attention and the breakfast menu. I obliged with petting and we quietly (purring doesn’t count) continued to listen. Mourning doves were pretty vocal this morning. A mini-vee of three Canada geese honked their way toward the river. Owls were hooting and hunting crows were cawing. Birds were singing love songs. Surprisingly, my not-so-hot-without-my-hearing aids ears, picked up clucking from somewhere up the ridge. At least a couple wild turkeys were up, or rather down I guess—they sleep in trees. A sandhill crane gronked nearby. Then I was rewarded with what I had hoped for—the first gobbler I have heard in weeks, like since February. I hunt the first wild turkey season next week and that gobble provided the welcome notion that there might still be a tom or two around. Two minutes later, the male meleagris gallopavo gobbled again and then once more. A couple other feathered Lotharios joined in from around the coulee, reassuring me that I might have something to look forward to. I finally fetched Tony and OC that cat chow and also served Bo some of Purina’s finest. Time for more coffee.