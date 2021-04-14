Grouse Hollow Journal: Easter included family, good food

Easter came and went in a flash. We were on the road at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. That was quite a feat for us after staying up late to watch Gonzaga and UCLA. Wow! What a buzzer beater finish! Anyway, back to reality, Easter dawned bright, beautiful, and warm. We drove south down a pretty quiet Hwy. 35. There were a few fishermen in boats at Genoa, but the parking lot across from the dam was crowded.
At their home along Dutch Hollow Road, near Potosi, we helped Barb and Chuck set up tables and chairs and cover the tables with colorful Easter tablecloths. Barb had a ham and a turkey breast in the oven. She made gravy and mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, too. El filled the relish tray and mixed up our contribution of cashew/craisin salad with Nancy Ekern’s special recipe dressing. As brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews and cousins and grandkids showed up, the counter and table of sides, salads, desserts, and such filled up. You remember the drill I guess. We enjoyed a huge meal, the Easter egg hunt was so successful that they ran it twice, and El and I had much time to catch up with family we haven’t seen much of in a while. While I did eat a couple desserts: think cake with strawberries and whipped cream—twice, seven-layer Jello, and two or three carrot cake muffins, and—OK, couple is a relative term. I only went through the food line one time and I was stuffed.
Chuck told me we would probably get great mileage as we left their farm. He was referring to a stout wind out of the south. That tailwind really did work and we averaged almost a mile-per-gallon more than usual!
As we sailed north through Ferryville, we spotted an old friend relaxing on the guard rail. I spun through the turn around, and we stopped to visit with Leroy Emerson across the road from his Ferryville Auto. We have known Leroy since the mid 1980’s. Leroy and I coached little league together with Russ Peterson and Mike Levendoski (okay, to be fair, they coached and I learned). We were Lions together, and part of the De Soto Football family and I had both of his children in school. We did the covid catch up on our kids and friends.
Anyway, this Easter was the jewel in the crown of 2021 for us.
On Easter Monday morning, I took my first cup of coffee and Bo outside. He did his rounds while I, well, I enjoyed the aroma of my steaming cup and sipped and listened. The air was cool and a bit damp. A train rumbled along the Mississippi three miles to the west. The two cats appeared in the yard magically from somewhere and began tickling my legs for attention and the breakfast menu. I obliged with petting and we quietly (purring doesn’t count) continued to listen. Mourning doves were pretty vocal this morning. A mini-vee of three Canada geese honked their way toward the river. Owls were hooting and hunting crows were cawing. Birds were singing love songs. Surprisingly, my not-so-hot-without-my-hearing aids ears, picked up clucking from somewhere up the ridge. At least a couple wild turkeys were up, or rather down I guess—they sleep in trees. A sandhill crane gronked nearby. Then I was rewarded with what I had hoped for—the first gobbler I have heard in weeks, like since February. I hunt the first wild turkey season next week and that gobble provided the welcome notion that there might still be a tom or two around. Two minutes later, the male meleagris gallopavo gobbled again and then once more. A couple other feathered Lotharios joined in from around the coulee, reassuring me that I might have something to look forward to. I finally fetched Tony and OC that cat chow and also served Bo some of Purina’s finest. Time for more coffee.
Until next time, get out—If you haven’t already, you can read and vote on the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and DNR annual spring hearing questions online yet today at: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing Enjoy.