Grouse Hollow Journal: Face masks sport interesting designs; wear them in public

Face masks. For decades I have worn a mask for many hours, all day—in pursuit of recreation. While it may seem an improvement on MY face, it also helps disguise this would be assassin of wild turkeys, wily whitetails, sneaking squirrels, and furry fur bearers that is. There are roughly 350,000 other archery hunters like me, plus the varmint hunters in Wisconsin, and I’d bet a cup of coffee that most of them wear a mask for hours at a time at least occasionally.

I have been observing people relating to masks—including myself—during the pandemic. One thing I am getting pretty good at is recognizing friends and acquaintances in masks. You can tell a lot from the eyes and profile. El and I started out wearing red and blue bandanas; when we went into the bank or a store, I’d jokingly call her Sundance. Ha, ha—little did we know. Now Ellen and I have black cloth face masks, some white medical type masks, several pull-up gaiters, and my favorite, our cloth Green Bay Packers masks. We have seen some creative masks, like the ones with the wearer’s lower face printed on it. There are masks with favorite team names or rock stars—like the Rolling Stones lick and the Beatles printed on a black field. I’ve seen logos. I saw a Browning firearm mask and a Harley-Davidson mask and a Mountain Dew logo mask. Peace and love tie dye masks with colorful ‘60s swirls masks abound. Flowers and pets—one I saw puts a dog’s snout and smiling teeth on the wearer. Mickey Mouse was on one. One of my favorites was a reddish mask with an old-time cartoon face from the Goon, an adversary of Popeye the Sailor Man, with a long nose and whiskers on it. It is startling at first but then funny.