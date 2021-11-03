Grouse Hollow Journal: Fall features walks, active birds and a wedding

Bo has been taking me on walks down the coulee in these cool fall mornings. The air has been sweet, fresh and full of that aroma of decaying leaves, the last of the corn pollen, and walnuts crushed on the road. I see photo possibilities every way I turn as Old Sol creeps over the eastern ridge tops lighting up golden tree tops.

Besides the rumble of trains and chug of towboats and hum of traffic three miles away down in the river valley, there is the sound of crunching metal—me crushing aluminum cans that have been tossed out. Grrr. . . Warning: curmudgeon coming out—you brought ‘em, you take ‘em home dang it!

The birds are hyper active now it seems. There are owls hooting before sunup, mourning doves oddly enough looking for love I think, hunting crows looking for breakfast and raucously announcing it to the world that they found some roadkilled delicacy, and blackbirds are bunching and frantically jetting by in seemingly coordinated large flocks picking out this tree or that or this field or that for some reason or other before bugging out. There are some buzzards circling over the fields more often than usual. El started her annual cardinal attraction, filling the bird feeder with sunflower seeds. The blue jays and chickadees, a couple doves and one cardinal are our only guests so far. Interestingly enough, there are dozens of sunflower plants coming up in the grass under the feeder. The canada geese (canada—lower case is proper here as the name for the popular birds is “canada geese ‘’ not Canadian geese) are honking overhead, traveling from the fields to the river in their signature V formations as they prepare to vacation in the south. I love goose music.

Last week one damp morning, I am not making this up — I have witnesses — the wild turkeys were behaving like winter is over, gobbling and strutting and making all sorts of the same vocalizations they do in mating season which is usually springtime. (There are also some lilacs and apple trees blossoming like springtime. I heard somewhere that some sort of fungus may have caused them not to bloom in the spring so they are taking their shot now. Not sure if the fungus affected the turkey. Regardless, for the blossoms and wild turkeys, probably not a good call I think.)

The corn and soybeans are off the fields in the coulee and the ridge, prompting the annual invasion of the Asian beetles and box elder bugs. In defense, I set out the duct tape. Ellen’s mom showed us years ago how to capture the Asian beetles with duct tape rolled, sticky side out, around one’s fingers. (It is actually kind of satisfying to nab the little buggers I think.) I also sprayed insecticide around outside the house with some success. This is purely observational, but there don’t seem to be as many Asian beetles this fall — so far anyway.

Ellen mowed the lawn again last week. We like how it looks and she likes the exercise. That was the last mowing I hope. I’d say she’s in shape for shoveling you know what soon enough.

We made a batch of beer cheese soup the other day. I used chopped and fried to crispy bacon, sauteed finely grated onion, red pepper, jalapeno pepper, a stick of butter, corn starch thickened milk, chicken stock, and some Staghorn beer in the process. It is pretty good served with garlic Texas toast. The kitchen smelled wonderful.

I hope to get in a tree stand for some meditation time this week. Maybe take the boat out for a ride, too. While I did cut a little firewood last week, it is for the fire pit, not the furnace. We love our geo-thermal, keeping us warm.

Mountain kids Mark and Jen were here this last week. They brought along Meatloaf — Mark’s blue nosed pit bull, and Mayday — Jen’s Dachshund. Bo was ecstatic with the company and confused that they are gone too soon. We got a couple large pumpkins and one sunny day last week, the four of us—not the dogs, carved some jack-o-lanterns as a project. Jen toasted us some pumpkin seeds. We cooked together and spent time outside and caught up. We made a trip to Lancaster to visit Grandma and had lunch with some of the outlaws before the kids and pups headed into Iowa and back to the uber hills of Colorado.

Until next time, get out—two weeks ago, El and I traveled to Waukesha for our nephew Brian Fure’s wedding on Sunday. The traffic was a little crazy on the interstate—I think because of the Badger game that evening. (They beat Purdue—go Bucky!) Ellen and I usually put on jeans or shorts and sweatshirts in the morning, but we put on a dress with nylons and a suit and tie. Uh, El wore the dress, not me. They say we cleaned up pretty good. I even did a reading the kids picked out—“The Art of Marriage’’ by Richard Petersen—at the wedding. At the reception, we kept an eye on my iPhone and the Packer game—they won! After a great dinner and speeches, the DJ called for the anniversary dance. When he called out for anyone married under 40 years to step down, Ellen and I were the only ones left (48 this December). A sort of a dubious honor for being old maybe? Just kidding—sort of. Anyway, we helped get Nephew Brian and new Niece Katherine off in style. Enjoy.

