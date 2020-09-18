Grouse Hollow Journal: Fall slowly comes to the coulee

Fall is gently overwhelming summer in the coulee. The sumac has turned and some trees are turning as well. The blackbirds aren’t singing in the dead of night here; they are flocking up, preparing for their annual exodus south. It appears that the Baltimore orioles have left us, but the finches are ravenous. The soybeans are turning yellow and the corn is drying. And there is that familiar fall scent of dying leaves wafting on the air. I have tried to describe my most favorite of seasonal aromas using these adjectives: sweet, musty, crisp, cider, cinnamon, pumpkin, earthy, rusty, diesel, silage, spicy, campfire, tobacco, new turned earth, old wood, incense, flannel, new mowed grass—for the last time I hope. Got all that? I am looking for an adjective. I suppose fall-like will have to do.

Our mountain kids in Colorado and Oregon have been dealing with hot weather, drought, and forest fires. In Colorado, Ben sent photos of a forest fire burning across a ridge top a few miles from their home. He and Christine had begun packing up their van in case they had to evacuate. In Oregon, Mark is choking his way through the day while doing chores at the farm where he is growing hemp. I saw that Portland, Oregon had the worst air quality in the world this last week. Mark says the smoke is so thick they just stay inside sometimes. Some 500,000 people were advised to evacuate by Oregon’s governor. From what I could see, the Woodburn, Oregon fire front was only 15 miles or so away from Mark. He said he and Meatloaf, his blue-nosed pit, will head for the coast if the fires get closer. He doesn’t seem too worried. He said the land around them is mostly farm fields, not pine forest. While nearby Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado were dealing with an early blizzard it was still hot and dry in the Willamette Valley. Tom and Jan, El’s brother and his wife, and their daughters live in Buckeye, Arizona. They have had weeks of record-breaking high temps (115 a few times) to deal with. Our niece Katie Jo lives in Florida and has most recently had tropical storms and hurricanes to deal with. Our friend Amanda lives in southern California and tells her folks that the smoke makes it so that they can look directly at the sun.