Grouse Hollow Journal: Former swimming pool site holds memories

The last few weeks have seen some comings and goings here at Grouse Hollow. First off, the cats. Gypsy left us and Tony and OC moved in, only to disappear and return. The hot weather seems to have gone and much cooler weather has taken its place. The two are directly related to the state of my ambition to get things done. The drought we have been experiencing has gone, bringing almost two inches of much prayed for and much needed rain fall. Green has come back to our grass and the brown has mostly soaked away.

After the boys were off becoming mountain men, the pool became a pool maintenance job I didn’t want. I made a trade for the pool and filter and such to my friend Ron Von Glahn. He offered two Green Bay Packers tickets for it. Ben and I and Von and Curt Christenson went to what would be a classic Lambeau experience. We were the first car in the front row that morning. It was 25 degrees and it flurried lightly the entire day. We tailgated, grilling brats with beans and a little beer. At halftime the Packers and League honored longtime Packer radio announcers, Jim Irwin and Max Mcgee — their last game at Lambeau. The game was exciting and the Pack beat the Houston Oilers 30-22. Bret Favre hit Antonio Freeman for three touchdowns and Ryan Longwell’s sure leg added 12 points. As it happened, this would be Mike Holmgren and Reggie White’s last game at Lambeau Field in green and gold. Perhaps you recall the iconic images of Reggie White jogging around the field holding his helmet up in a salute to the fans in a light snowfall while the crowd chanted, “Reggie, Reggie, Reggie!” Steve McNair’s Oilers were so depressed they dropped the Oilers name at the end of the season. We were almost the last fans to leave the lot that night. Crews were using end loaders to clean up trash left behind. In one pile, I spied a red and white an Igloo cooler. I strolled over and rescued it from a dumpster. Back at our waning tailgate party, we found it had a six-pack of Budweiser and a plate of sausage and cheese and a package of crackers! We dubbed it “The Stolen Cooler.” El and I still use it when we go fishing.