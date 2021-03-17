Grouse Hollow Journal: Geese return to the coulee

“Hooray, our geese have returned!” says Aldo Leopold in “A Sand County Almanac.” One early morning last week when I went out with Bo for his first grounds patrol of the day, I was entertained by wonderful goose music from a “V” of maybe 50 Canada honkers headed north. Leopold said a single robin showing up early might just be confused. He said trust the geese whose internal clock’s decision to come hundreds of miles north is life or death to them. Leopold also said, “March is only drab to people who ignore the geese.”

One sunny morning last week, Ellen and I saw two orange flashes shoot out of the grass along Mohawk Valley. The newly arrived harbingers of spring dived and swerved, daring the Outback to hit them but swooping away just in time in their heated battle over a lady, uh lady robin that is. Love’ll get you every time—almost.