Grouse Hollow Journal: Geese return to the coulee

“Hooray, our geese have returned!” says Aldo Leopold in “A Sand County Almanac.” One early morning last week when I went out with Bo for his first grounds patrol of the day, I was entertained by wonderful goose music from a “V” of maybe 50 Canada honkers headed north. Leopold said a single robin showing up early might just be confused. He said trust the geese whose internal clock’s decision to come hundreds of miles north is life or death to them. Leopold also said, “March is only drab to people who ignore the geese.”
One sunny morning last week, Ellen and I saw two orange flashes shoot out of the grass along Mohawk Valley. The newly arrived harbingers of spring dived and swerved, daring the Outback to hit them but swooping away just in time in their heated battle over a lady, uh lady robin that is. Love’ll get you every time—almost.
Most of our snow is gone in the coulee. Hitting 65 degrees two days in a row escorted by some heavy thunder showers will do that to you if you happen to be a snowman or snow pack or ice on a pond or river. Unless one has an airboat, hovercraft, or flat bottom with a scratcher, I think the ice fishing season around here is pretty much kaput. Just getting onto what ice is left could be hazardous to one’s health. Time to fish from the boat or clean out the freezer stash or order takeout Friday night fish. I plan to do some frozen cod fillets in the air fryer for Friday night’s dinner.
Mountain man Mark got his COVID-19 vaccine shot last week in Colorado. Because he is an agriculture worker and type 1 diabetic, he got in the line for the shot. He said he got the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We got our first COVID vaccinations on Wednesday—finally. We were schedule three weeks earlier but got cancelled when the vaccine ran out. We have to go back for a booster on April 2. So far after a day, no ill effects.
March wind is amazing. Last night I hurt my back lugging a cement block into the yard, so I could tie a long rope to Bo so he wouldn’t blow away when he went out for his nightly patrol. While our Baby Huey kid-in-a-gorilla suit made it back in the house unscathed, the block was gone this morning. OK, I made that up.
Until next time, get out—we have been able to sit on the porch a few times in the afternoon sun, with dog, and cats, and some background music complements of Alexa. Some of El’s flowers are testing the air along the sunny south side of the house. While we’ve been keeping an eye out, we have yet to see our first robin hoppin’ and a boppin’ and singing its song here at Grouse Hollow. No leprechauns, either. Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Enjoy.