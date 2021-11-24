Grouse Hollow Journal: Gift ideas for the outdoors types

Since I hope I will be deer hunting when you read this, I have put together my holiday gift suggestions journal early. Here is my annual wish list for outdoors types. Maybe you’ll be able to get an idea and/or take advantage of those Black Friday prices. Here we go:

Trail Cameras that send photos to your cell phone—as low as $125.

Quality hunting and skinning knives—I love my Cutco serrated hunting knife—$60 to $200 and up.

With the cellphone in a pocket on almost everyone’s person these days, a pair of gloves with conductive thumb and index fingertips for use with a touchscreen might be welcome—as low as $30.

I love my Lined Crocs as house shoes and quick trips outside—$60.

A pair of Duluth Firehose pants at $70 or Wrangler Flex waist jeans at $25 (in any color but brown for deer hunters) wear well and are comfortable.

A Wyoming Knife and/or a Gerber bone saw for field dressing—both around $30.

A swivel hunting chair—$99 on up. El and I use them every year in blinds or just sitting around a fire.

Stormy Kromer hats are outdoor stylish, pretty comfortable and tough—$45.

A BLACK colored wristwatch with a back-lighted face for low light and so your hunter can leave his or her phone in their pocket. The SKMEI watch on Amazon lights up, says it has a compass, tells temperature, barometer, has a pedometer and does steps and calculates calories, has an alarm, date, unfortunately it doesn’t tell time—gotcha; it does tell time—$37.

A folding pocket knife with a locking blade—$50 for a good one.

A butchering kit with skinning and boning knives, sharpening tools, meat saw—as low as $45.

Electric filet knife, I like my Rapala at $43

Heavy boot socks—$20 on up

Under Armour camo or dark long underwear—$80 on up

Weathertech floor mats and floor liners for vehicles—$130 on up.

Cargo carrier for a trailer hitch—$100-plus.

Flannel shirts and/or fleece vests—the skies the limit here.

Gift certificate to a favorite big boy toy store—how much money ya got?

Knife sharpeners are as low as $20, but I like the Work Sharp Sharpener for $83.

I recommend a couple books this year for hunters and outdoors types:

“Meat Eater—The Life of an American Hunter” by Steve Rinela, full of stories, tips, and interesting facts about hunting and the outdoors—paperback $18 on Amazon.

“The Overstory” by Richard Powers, beautifully written about man’s relation to the natural world. Paperback $19.

We have three Peet boot and glove and hat dryers—$60 and up.

The Buck Boiler pail is intended for creating your own European buck mounts. It’s at Cabela’s—$120.

A Foodsaver vacuum sealer is just right for freezing meat and preserving garden produce and keeping leftovers—$90 and up.

Finally, I just saw the perfect gift to the outdoors dog nut, uh person. A device that your dog can shake at home in the house or out in the kennel that sends a Facetime call to the owner’s phone, so he or she can talk to their dog(s) and see what Marley is up to.

Until next time, get out—I suggest you don’t give hunting coats, vests, boots, puppies, firearms, archery equipment, trucks, ATVs, or any stuff that the giftee didn’t suggest or should have some input on size, brand, breed, etc. UNLESS, of course you have specific directions. Happy Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Enjoy.

