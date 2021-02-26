Grouse Hollow Journal: Good water is a godsend

One of my simple pleasures is making coffee in the morning. No big deal, but the pleasure arises when I am done tending to Mr. Coffee. I run myself a tall drink of fresh cold water from the faucet to wash down “the recipe” from the daily pill dispenser. Every day I think that we are so fortunate to have good water.
The news has been full of stories of unfortunate people hit by hard winter storms knocking out the power, leaving millions without heat or safe water in the Lone Star State. I saw one report where people were piling snow on their car so they could take it home to melt on a camp stove for drinking and flushing the toilet. Hundreds of thousands of Texans were under boil your water orders; people queued up in long lines to get bottled water.
El and I always brought a 5-gallon cooler (left over from our Little League days) of fresh “home water” on our fishing trips up north and to Canada. The good folks at our beloved Keystone Lodge in Ontario, provide ice and bottled water for their guests, but we only drink our home water. I remember our first trip to Keystone back in the ’90s when Gordy and Angela Hierlmeier brought their baby Jake along. Jake developed a painful rash during the week. They had been making formula for him with the local water. Ellen recommended they try some of our home water to make Jake’s formula. It worked; he’s chasing down 30 today.
In the early 2000s, Mountain man Mark was in China demonstrating snowboarding for one of his sponsors when he brushed his teeth with the local water and ate the food in China. The result, a nasty stomach disorder and he had over a week to go. He survived on the case of Snickers he brought from home. Those candy bars and beer got him through, though it took him a long time to shake the after effects.
Back in 1976, El and I took our just graduated from high school brothers, Brian and Del, to Idaho for a road trip to visit El’s brother Tom and his wife Jan in Idaho Falls. We had licenses for a mule deer and elk hunt, too. Both of them came down with a case of traveler’s diarrhea after drinking the crystal clear Stoddard Creek campground water up in the Bitterroots north of Dubois. A story that gets remembered often enough is when Del and Brian were hunting on a steep mountain side, when Del started whistling and calling to Brian to come up to him. After climbing up through the timber, Del asked Brian, “You got any toilet paper?” He needed it badly, I guess.
Much closer to home, one recent headline reads “At least 40 wells found contaminated with above-standard levels of PFAS on French Island.” Since then over 100 wells have tested positive for the contaminant. The city of La Crosse is providing bottled drinking water to those affected. I am sure it is safe and wet, but I think it never tastes that good. The bottles are heavy to replace and need a storage space where they won’t freeze. There is no timeline when regular water will be available. Nuts.
The spring down in the watercourse in the middle of our coulee dried up in late summer; now it has been running all winter. We have two wells here. The one for the house is down about 170 feet and we always have plenty of water, but the one up by the former barnyard (now our garden) is only down 70 feet and it pretty much gave up the ghost in July. It could be a pump problem, but I have an inkling that it has to do with low groundwater levels after the dry summer and fall. With any kind of luck, all this frozen water we got piled on the land will replenish that water level as it melts.