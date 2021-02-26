Grouse Hollow Journal: Good water is a godsend

Back in 1976, El and I took our just graduated from high school brothers, Brian and Del, to Idaho for a road trip to visit El’s brother Tom and his wife Jan in Idaho Falls. We had licenses for a mule deer and elk hunt, too. Both of them came down with a case of traveler’s diarrhea after drinking the crystal clear Stoddard Creek campground water up in the Bitterroots north of Dubois. A story that gets remembered often enough is when Del and Brian were hunting on a steep mountain side, when Del started whistling and calling to Brian to come up to him. After climbing up through the timber, Del asked Brian, “You got any toilet paper?” He needed it badly, I guess.

Much closer to home, one recent headline reads “At least 40 wells found contaminated with above-standard levels of PFAS on French Island.” Since then over 100 wells have tested positive for the contaminant. The city of La Crosse is providing bottled drinking water to those affected. I am sure it is safe and wet, but I think it never tastes that good. The bottles are heavy to replace and need a storage space where they won’t freeze. There is no timeline when regular water will be available. Nuts.