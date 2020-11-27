Grouse Hollow Journal: Gun deer season brings memories to mind

The Wisconsin gun deer season has been a special holiday for me ever since 1972 when I first put on my dad’s red plaid Woolrich hunting coat and carried his .16 gauge shotgun afield and killed my first deer.

The gun season is a time of family coming together for more than just a few hours spent over a dinner table and snoozing with a football game on (which is great, too); it is a time of catching up with those friends and relatives in the hunting party—many you haven’t seen since last year; it is time of following traditions learned from elders and making new ones, retelling and rehearing stories of years and people gone by, being in the outdoors, experiencing special spots we don’t often get to. Remembering those stands is a big part of what endears the gun deer season to me.

Don Schnering, my lifelong friend talked me into buying a license just before midnight at the Far Nuf bar back in 1972. At early-dark-thirty on Nov. 18, 1972, Don and his brother, Roger left me standing in knee deep dry grass under power lines facing north into a row of cedar trees. It was shiver-causing cold and every sound was magnified by clear, frosty air. “Crunch, crunch.” “Bang!” I killed my first deer, a nubbin buck. I was hooked. Although I had never been there before or since, I remember that stand in Haas Hollow like it was yesterday.