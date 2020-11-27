Grouse Hollow Journal: Gun deer season brings memories to mind

The Wisconsin gun deer season has been a special holiday for me ever since 1972 when I first put on my dad’s red plaid Woolrich hunting coat and carried his .16 gauge shotgun afield and killed my first deer.
The gun season is a time of family coming together for more than just a few hours spent over a dinner table and snoozing with a football game on (which is great, too); it is a time of catching up with those friends and relatives in the hunting party—many you haven’t seen since last year; it is time of following traditions learned from elders and making new ones, retelling and rehearing stories of years and people gone by, being in the outdoors, experiencing special spots we don’t often get to. Remembering those stands is a big part of what endears the gun deer season to me.
Don Schnering, my lifelong friend talked me into buying a license just before midnight at the Far Nuf bar back in 1972. At early-dark-thirty on Nov. 18, 1972, Don and his brother, Roger left me standing in knee deep dry grass under power lines facing north into a row of cedar trees. It was shiver-causing cold and every sound was magnified by clear, frosty air. “Crunch, crunch.” “Bang!” I killed my first deer, a nubbin buck. I was hooked. Although I had never been there before or since, I remember that stand in Haas Hollow like it was yesterday.
Since then I have spent the hours of the Big One at a few different stands. While I killed a couple deer and a couple coyotes at the Boat Rock, a rock outcropping in the creek bottom near Ellen’s family farm, I think the best memory was clear back in my third year of gun deer hunting. It was the last afternoon of the third day of a three-day any deer season. I just walked slowly (my preferred gate even then) down the bottom to watch for a deer. The creek was gurgling, crows were calling, the trees on both sides were pretty thick cedars, multiflora rose, and hardwoods. It was damp and hazy and getting on toward close. Keep in mind that this was in a time of deer hunting history that to just see a fresh deer track was a big deal. I was scanning the woods and watching the grass pasture along the creek when I caught a movement up the hill from me. There was a deer! A doe that walked easily between the cedar trees for an instant. I started to raise my lever action Marlin 30-30, but watched the whitetail disappear into the haze. Bagged in my mind only, etched into memory.
I stood on the upper end of a Boice Creek bottom land many times, in perfect weather, in downpours, in freezing sleet, and even deep snow. Ben and Mark both got their deer hunting starts down in that hollow. I saw deer and took a few, missed more. I often saw big flocks of turkeys wandering through.
I always liked to take a stand across the quarter of a mile or more across the fields from Burton Hill where our hunters made long drives down and/or across the point. I can’t say I always enjoyed it, though. The stand was often a long, bone chilling sit, starting before light and lasting until 10:30 sometimes. I saw many deer and a few fleeing coyotes. One opening morning I stood over on the hill. At first light I took a fat buck that died tangled in the barbed wire fence it was jumping when I pulled the trigger.
For the last few years, El and I would take an opening morning stand on the Bench in Chaffie Hollow, a nearly mile-long bench of fields that border steep wooded hills across from the Grant River. The crops rotate from corn to beans to alfalfa. The deer have plenty of food and places to hide out. Both of us have had good luck there on opening mornings. When the gang drives the hillsides, it can get pretty exciting with coyotes and whitetails and turkeys briefly popping out into the field or nothing can happen all morning.
Last season, El and I hunted on chairs on what we call the Oak Trail, a logging road halfway up the hill but not far from our buildings. We saw deer and coyotes and I did kill a deer on the second morning there. That was our plan for this year on opening day. More on that later.
Until next time, get out—we hope you all had a satisfying Thanksgiving and a safe Black Friday. Muzzleloader season awaits. Enjoy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!