Grouse Hollow Journal: Hot weather slows down life

At the risk of being struck by lightning, I gotta say I never want to talk about the weather in this space. Anyway, I have to admit that we have the AC set so low in our house to counter the 96 and 97 and 98 high early evening temps this week, that Bo—our large kid in a gorilla suit that sheds like a buffalo all spring—appears to be regrowing his winter coat! He is mostly a long speed bump along the kitchen island where the cold air flows gently onto the tile. He is in hog, uh, dog heaven I think. We try to get out for early morning walks. That morning twilight time before Old Sol slices through the ridge top is pleasant enough. The only nuisance are the deer flies. They really bug Bo, ouch—sorry. He wears a bug collar and I spray my hands and rub his ears and the top of his head with Buggins and wipe him with horse wipes, but the nasties still harass him—and me.
Anyway, we have had things to do that mostly include watering plants. My straw bale tomatoes and pepper plants look good, but the straw bales are starting to look a tad sketchy as they are tipping over. Can you say transplant? I believe a transplant may be necessary. We haven’t mowed in almost two weeks. The grass in places is taller than my socks.
The farm fields look pretty good. But to restate the obvious, it is dry. Last week one day, we observed a neighbor mowing some rented acres with two mowers at once. We headed for La Crosse, and when we returned a couple hours later, most of that hay had been raked into huge windrows. I was a little disappointed that dry hay had little normal new mown hay fragrance. Right after supper that night, large trucks started growling by then back, returning with another load full of chopped hay. They were hauling the hay to harvest to bunk storage at the home place on the ridge—from cutting to drying to storage in a day. Wow. Anyway, much of the coulee corn appears to be making headway in this drought—so far.
Something raided our bird feeders the other night, knocking down the hummingbird water and oriole jelly. Most likely racoon work. Now we gotta bring in the feeders when we go out to feed the serial killers and show the chief of security to his room.
We finally got a little rain. Rolling in with all the bluster of a big one, the bedtime thunder and lightning left about two tenths in the rain gauge on Thursday night. Better than nothing I guess.
Until next time, get out—we observed muscle cars from the Living Legends car club on parade on Memorial Day. I loved them back in the day and I love them still. In 1969 my dad and I bought a 1967 Rambler Rogue that had all the looks of a blue granny car, but it was a sleeper with a secret hidden under the hood. It had been retired from the Madison Police department used for patrolling the Beltline highway around the city, it had a secret—a 343 cubic inch V8 engine with a Holley four-barrel carburetor and an Iskenderian camshaft, Offenhauser heads and headers, dual exhausts, a 411 rear end, and 4 on the floor. It was small and a rocket, and while it had an AM radio and heater, there was no AC. Not for me today. Enjoy.