Grouse Hollow Journal: Humor makes for a good environment

My funniest AFJ might be when I would tell the freshmen—who all had the same teacher for social studies—that we would do a social engineering study by having the class pay very close attention whenever this teacher was on the right side of the room, and then fade off, put their heads down, act they were nodding off whenever the teacher was on the left side of the room. After a couple years of this, my friend the social studies teacher caught on and I was busted, but we all had a good laugh. OK, he got it the first time. Perhaps the best AFJ was played by my Advanced Placement students on their parents. I had them one at a time call and tell a parent they were in the office for being written up. Usually, none of them had ever been written up, and usually after the initial reaction and me being accused of the write up, one could hear a parent laughing. Not always and then the joke was on me when my principal would drop by. Oops. Anyways. . .