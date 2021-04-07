Grouse Hollow Journal: Humor makes for a good environment

April Fools’ Day. When I was teaching, I used to always put “No Homework Tomorrow” on my white board on April Fools’ Day. I sometimes told my students that I would have a substitute on this day, getting the obligatory hushed “Yes!” out of the kids. I showed up on April Fools’ Day—most didn’t do their reading or other work. Busted. Yeah a dirty trick, but I was lenient.
My funniest AFJ might be when I would tell the freshmen—who all had the same teacher for social studies—that we would do a social engineering study by having the class pay very close attention whenever this teacher was on the right side of the room, and then fade off, put their heads down, act they were nodding off whenever the teacher was on the left side of the room. After a couple years of this, my friend the social studies teacher caught on and I was busted, but we all had a good laugh. OK, he got it the first time. Perhaps the best AFJ was played by my Advanced Placement students on their parents. I had them one at a time call and tell a parent they were in the office for being written up. Usually, none of them had ever been written up, and usually after the initial reaction and me being accused of the write up, one could hear a parent laughing. Not always and then the joke was on me when my principal would drop by. Oops. Anyways. . .
Humor. It makes for a much better learning environment and a much better environment overall—at least when no one is being hurt by it. Too much energy is spent on senseless partisan confrontations and debates in too many settings that accomplish nothing that helps people.
After a cold, breezy walk down the coulee with Ellen and Bo before lunch, I seasoned and seared a couple venison roasts and placed them in the slow cooker with some Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce, some onion, and four strips of fatty bacon. Then I poured more barbecue sauce over the whole thing, set the pot on high, and had lunch. We watched an episode of our favorite soap/horse opera, “Heartland” and we ate lite yogurt, grapes, apple slices, some peanut butter, and milk. I helped with the clean-up and then I was ready for a rest. I snuck off to my easy chair. El came in and watched an episode of the Christmas edition of the “Great British Baking Show.” I watch some of it; I love that show and I hate it. I get so hungry while watching these would-be star bakers.
Anyway, eventually, I had to move. I took Sherman and Bo up the ridge to check on Pat and Eli’s work this last weekend. I approved of what I saw on the placement of tree stands and the plan to have another food plot by our Christmas tree lot, but one doesn’t get too excited about that until mid-summer. I was able to load half-a-dozen chunks of cherry into Sherman’s box over by the Oak Stand. The guys also pulled out an old chair and hunting blind that had seen better years from an overgrown fence row. The chair was one I found at the dump. I moved said chair against a wide oak that is in a fence row near what has proven to be a prime turkey strutting spot. We shall see.
Speaking of April Fools, the robins are here in force and there are wild flowers popping out all over up in our woods. It was 16 here this morning. We have lots of lilies and other around-the-house plants growing in the planters and yard. We checked our rhubarb this morning and there were three shoots testing the waters so to speak. No asparagus yet. Things are greening up. Can the hummingbirds be far behind?
Until next time, get out—the Chad “Wild” Myhre Memorial Fishing Tournament including a Jr. Division will be Saturday, May 1, based out of Stoddard Park, with the fishing tournament starting at 7 a.m. There will also be a cornhole tournament and chicken-que. Live music by the band Stray Dog at 4 p.m. Fishing entries must be dropped off or postmarked absolutely no later than Saturday, April 24. For more information, call 651-214-0496. Thank you. Enjoy.