Grouse Hollow Journal: Hunting in a tree stand gives one time to think

It is 5 a.m. some morning last week. I’ve been up for half-an-hour, made coffee, and looked at my phone. I opened the Chromebook and started this new journal entry. I was attempting to wake up the muse when a vehicle came up the driveway. Then there was someone at the door, our young friend Eli Jackson. He told me where he planned to hunt this morning. I wished him luck and went out to quiet the dog alarm. I watched Eli’s green lit headlamp bob up into the woods. It is a starless 38 degrees with a stout wind evident up on the ridge. I put out breakfast for Tony and OC. Back in the kitchen I decided to bake some bacon. Never tried baking it before. I started by setting the convection oven to 350 and then got out a cookie sheet, lined it with parchment paper, laid strips of bacon on it, and covered it all with paper towels. We shall see.

I did get out hunting this week, too. I left the house at four in the afternoon and drove around the back way onto our ridge. I briefly talked to the cloud of dust that was Austin Beitlich hauling corn alongside a roaring John Deere combine. I wound around the fields and into our ridge and parked the F150 at the top of the Oak Hollow. I opened up the topper and pulled out my boots and my hunting clothes tub. The clothes were washed in earth scent detergent a few days ago and air-dried on a rope in our own wind tunnel, a.k.a. the tobacco shed. After a hike of maybe a quarter-of-a-mile, I got to the Oak Stand. There was lots of deer sign—tracks and droppings in the picked soybean field along the edge of woods. When I got to the sturdy ladder stand overlooking the forest clearing I have been hunting in for 43 years, I realized that the nylon strap I used to pull my crossbow up was gone. I had to sling the crossbow over my shoulder to climb into the stand. I saw where the strap was gnawed off—bushy tail mischief I’d guess. Once in my seat with the shooting rail down, I got situated on a butt pad and put a bolt into my crossbow. The sun was sinking in the west, giving chase to a stout wind at my back (that I hoped would be quiet at sundown). Hidden behind this wide old oak tree, I didn’t really feel either.