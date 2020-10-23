Grouse Hollow Journal: Hunting in a tree stand gives one time to think

It is 5 a.m. some morning last week. I’ve been up for half-an-hour, made coffee, and looked at my phone. I opened the Chromebook and started this new journal entry. I was attempting to wake up the muse when a vehicle came up the driveway. Then there was someone at the door, our young friend Eli Jackson. He told me where he planned to hunt this morning. I wished him luck and went out to quiet the dog alarm. I watched Eli’s green lit headlamp bob up into the woods. It is a starless 38 degrees with a stout wind evident up on the ridge. I put out breakfast for Tony and OC. Back in the kitchen I decided to bake some bacon. Never tried baking it before. I started by setting the convection oven to 350 and then got out a cookie sheet, lined it with parchment paper, laid strips of bacon on it, and covered it all with paper towels. We shall see.
I did get out hunting this week, too. I left the house at four in the afternoon and drove around the back way onto our ridge. I briefly talked to the cloud of dust that was Austin Beitlich hauling corn alongside a roaring John Deere combine. I wound around the fields and into our ridge and parked the F150 at the top of the Oak Hollow. I opened up the topper and pulled out my boots and my hunting clothes tub. The clothes were washed in earth scent detergent a few days ago and air-dried on a rope in our own wind tunnel, a.k.a. the tobacco shed. After a hike of maybe a quarter-of-a-mile, I got to the Oak Stand. There was lots of deer sign—tracks and droppings in the picked soybean field along the edge of woods. When I got to the sturdy ladder stand overlooking the forest clearing I have been hunting in for 43 years, I realized that the nylon strap I used to pull my crossbow up was gone. I had to sling the crossbow over my shoulder to climb into the stand. I saw where the strap was gnawed off—bushy tail mischief I’d guess. Once in my seat with the shooting rail down, I got situated on a butt pad and put a bolt into my crossbow. The sun was sinking in the west, giving chase to a stout wind at my back (that I hoped would be quiet at sundown). Hidden behind this wide old oak tree, I didn’t really feel either.
I had zipped my phone into a pants pocket and managed to resist the urge to look at it. Yellow and brown leaves were flying past. A couple of squirrels were moving about. There were crows scouting the cornfield in front of me.
It was peaceful. I was mindful that just being out there was huge. I didn’t see a deer. The wind never settled. When I went out to feed Bo after dark, the wind had died. Obladi.
While I was in my tree stand, I passed the time by slowly scanning the edges for any movement out of the ordinary. I didn’t really expect to see a deer. I thought of other hunts in this clearing where I killed my first bow deer, a 4-point buck still in velvet taken in 1979. I thought of what I’d like to fix for dinner (cocktails and some Kingsford pre-cooked BBQ ribs, baked red potatoes, and a salad made the cut on the menu.) I thought of our recent trip to Colorado and our mountain kids plans to visit here at Thanksgiving.
Thoughts of projects and chores I still hope to finish before winter tried to creep in, but I resisted. I didn’t think of the fires in the West, the tropical storms and hurricanes in the Southeast, the heat in the Southwest, wars brewing in Europe and Asia, major floods in Asia, killings here and abroad, humanitarian crises in Africa and North Korea, demonstrations, vandalism, the national debt, the roller-coaster drama of our family farms, air and water quality, emerald ash borer—too late for most of our woods, chronic wasting disease, epizootic hemorrhagic disease, the pandemic, the elections, the gamble of school districts, the coming winter and flu season. There is probably a whole lot more I didn’t think of. Thoreau called the news, “the stalest repetition.” When someone asked him, “What’s the news?” He basically said the same things but with different names and places involved. He was right then and would be now. Still, could even Thoreau tune out the 24-hour news cycle? You could try tuning it out for a couple weeks; read a book or work on a hobby or cook or even clean house during that time every day. Then tune back in. It’s likely you’ll find you didn’t miss much.
When I climbed down from my tree stand and hiked back to the truck, I stopped a couple times. I turned back, taking in the curve of the picked bean field, uncut hay, and still-standing corn, framed by woods and sky. I was rewarded for my wait. Several memories flooded back from evenings when I walked this same path. On one night, I heard a ruckus to the west caused by a large military helicopter, probably from Fort McCoy or Volk Field. The side door to the cargo space was open and a soldier was seated in it with his legs dangling. He waved an arm as it passed at just above the treetops.
Another night, Alfred Hitchcock would have been fascinated as a 100-foot wide black cloud of birds, blackbirds, created a cacophony stretching as far as one could see in either direction as they headed to the southwest across the top of our fields. The show went on for 20 minutes or more with the final stragglers eating their flocks dust, uh, tail feathers as I got to my truck.
Until next time, get out—I just realized that I might be kind of looking forward to the cold and flu season. That means the political ads season is over, right? At least the flu is over in a week or so. The bacon turned out great, by the way. Whoa! I just realized I didn’t even think about the Packers while I was in my tree stand. (It is early Monday morning and I am trying not to think of them today either.) Enjoy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!