Grouse Hollow Journal: It's good to be home after traveling west

It is Oct. 8. Bo and I just got back in from a two-mile run down the coulee (he runs; I mostly stroll). The once bright fall color painted through the coulee around us is fast fading; while always fleeting, the brown and golden tinged leaves are still beautiful in the early morning or late evening light, though in bluebird sunshine they tend to give away what is lurking on the wind. I told Bo, “Enjoy this now as it will be blanketed white soon enough.” (He’ll love the snow just as much I guess.) We had our second light frost this morning. With seasonable morning temps and shortened sunlight telegraphing a warning, the geese gathering down in the bays and marshes on the Mississippi and in the long pond behind Linda and Dave Venner’s are hearkening to the inevitable. I can see some birds circling overhead, no doubt looking for picked corn maybe to fuel up for the age-old winter odyssey down river honking, sounding like chairs sliding and squeaking on a barroom floor or a symphony of goose music to the ears of hunters and Labradors. The blackbirds are rowdy too, with an agitated cacophony of cheeping bringing to mind and endless mob of kindergartners let loose for recess. Further on Bo and I startled a flock of mostly young turkeys. On the way home, we were treated to a show of deadly grace put on by a red tailed hawk swooping into a hayfield and up into the top of a tall pine with some unfortunate rodent caught in its talons.
It is good to be home. Oh, we were gone for over a week. We were in Iowa, Nebraska, and Colorado last week. El and I and our nephew Jason Junk drove a shiny black Toyota Camry rental car west to visit Mountain Kids Ben and Christine and Jenny and some of our extended Colorado family. We stayed with our dear friends Jane and Tom Downs of Altoona, Iowa. We grew up 18 miles apart, but didn’t really get to know each other until 20-some years ago, when Tom became a local school superintendent and Jane worked with Ellen at the Gundersen Lutheran Laboratory. We became fast friends. Anyway, it is always good to catch up with them. We had a great meal and watched the film, “Ford vs Ferrari.” In the morning, Tom and I got in a productive hot tub, solving the problems of the world over hot coffee. After Tom’s traditional Iowa breakfast, we got underway west. Surprisingly, the harvest appeared to be just on the cusp of full scale combining at most places.
That night, we three travelers watched the Packers dismantle the Saints to go to 3-0 at the Americinn in Ogallala, Nebraska. Fun stuff Maynard.
We got into Colorado the next morning, climbing up out of Denver into the Rockies around noon. There were signs reminding everyone that there is a fire ban encompassing the entire state. Ben suggested that we take the Loveland Pass exit off of I-70 and go high into the mountains, instead of taking the shortcut Eisenhower tunnel. Jason, a newbie to the Rockies, was impressed to say the least. He and I were both a tad woozy from the altitude. The color was resplendent with the Aspens at on the final turn of fugacious (yes, this is a real word) fall finery.
We got into our VRBO on Castle Rock Road up out of Eagle that afternoon. Ben called and came over. Christine was still working. He ordered Moe’s, our favorite BBQ. We took a dinner of BBQ sandwiches, baked beans, and coleslaw for four to the top of Red White Mountain, bouncing and climbing up the rocky path in Ben and Christine’s Jeep. We took in a sailor’s delight sunset, with Moe’s in hand. While I was impressed by the near full moon rising in the east and tried to capture a decent image, Ben got some good photos of the red sky at night at the end of the day on the western horizon. Smoke from wildfires adds to the color. Two people went by on dirt bikes and sped away.Brrr. There was a rising wind and the temp was dropping; it got really cold. We saw three elk bolt across the trail on the way down the mountain.
Our VRBO in Eagle was nice. It belonged to a friend of Ben’s. We had a huge TV with lots of channels; we watched “Monday Night Football” there. We had a full kitchen, laundry, bedroom and bath. The main bed was really comfortable. Best of all, the location was quiet. The view in the yard out back was breathtaking at sunrise. Jason doesn’t eat breakfast or lunch for that matter. El and I had coffee, fruit, and Greek yogurt.
On day two in the mountains, while our kids worked, El and I and Jay drove up to Piney Lake. It is a mountain road, and you have to take your time. We took some photos of the brilliance of fall in the Rockies. There were deep canyons below us and high peaks above us. We stopped to get out and take in the air. When we got to Piney Lake, the Piney Ranch had locked the gate for the season. It was too long a walk down to the lake for us, so we turned about headed back into the sun. While Jay opted to stay at the VRBO to study for a class he is taking toward his business degree, El and I and our nephew Tyler Hauk had dinner with Christine and Ben that night. Chris fixed lasagna with zucchini noodles, baked rolls, and raspberries (El brought the berries from Grouse Hollow) over small cream puffs for dessert. Anyway, the meal was great and it was good to spend some time with them, and Scout of the West, Moose, and meet Monkey, their new playful black kitten.
Ben had arranged for Seth Kulas, a friend from La Crosse to take Jason fly fishing the next morning. Ben picked Jason up on his way to two photo shoots up valley. Later, Jay said Seth was a good teacher and they both had fish on. Chris was working, so Ellen I drove up to Beaver Creek to maybe get a souvenir in one of the shops and/or kindle some old memories. Most of the shops were closed but we got a selfie at the bottom of one of the aspen-lined ski runs.
On Thursday, Christine drove us all up to Rocky Mountain National Park. There is no easy way to get there from Gypsum, so we took the Hwy. 131 north out of Wolcott up to State Bridge and crossing the Colorado River, and then Hwy. 1 on to Kremmling and then Hwy. 40 to Granby and then around beautiful Grand Lake on 34 and onto the west entrance to the park. I share all the map info, as I recommend this route for anyone who wants to see some fantastic Colorado mountain backcountry.
At the park entrance we entered without trouble as Ben had made a reservation—you need that right now due to the pandemic, I guess. I had my national parks senior card, that could have saved us the $20 it cost. The five of us meandered up through the tall peaks surrounding mountain valleys, streams, and the Colorado River. We took it all in, watching for elk. The park is known for its huge elk herd. Today was sort of a bluebird day, at least as bluebird as a smoky day can be. The distant peaks were turned to smoky gray silhouettes in places caused by the Cameron Peak fire, so they say. At the Alpine Visitor Center, we could see distant smoke plumes across several miles from each other as if competing for attention. I talked to a lady from Utah who said they came in from the east and actually drove by burns where flames were still visible. Still the panorama at the top and other pullouts is breathtaking, maybe the smoke hurt that a bit. We had lunch in a campground. We saw a bluebird, or rather a bluebird colored black headed Steller’s jay. I have never seen one of these. We also had bold camp robber jays about. We had heard about large crowds in the parks all over the nation. People were plentiful here as well but not overwhelmingly so. I guess that’s why the reservations. People without one were being turned back at the entrance.
At sunset, we started looking and listening for elk. The rut is on and the bulls were boss. We stopped at a number of meadows without seeing or hearing anything. Then we hit the jackpot. There were some elk in a campground just off the road. We could hear bulls bugling. Then we heard a bull, make that bulls up the side of the hill near us. One could hear the squeal/roar/and staccato grunt coming from at least three bulls up there. Then we saw one—a huge bull; I counted five long points on one side as he glided through the pine trees and pausing (basically disappearing) in downed timber some 50 yards above us. Seemingly disregarding the tourists on the road by us, the bull bellowed at his fellows across the road behind us. They replied in kind. Ben managed to get one really good photo of a bull. He cursed that he forgot a tripod. Regardless, the end of daylight made the day.
On Friday, Christine had arranged a massage for Ellen done by our friend Nicole Timmerman. Jason and I went exploring Eagle and then hit the City Market for supplies for a cookout for lunch. That afternoon, we went to Color Coffee to hear Ben’s bluegrass band, Mysterious Forces. Afterwards, the kids hosted a cookout with friends at their Gypsum home.
We headed out early Saturday morning, crossing Vail Pass and saying goodbye to the kids and the mountains. We did stop in Golden, Colorado for coffee with Mark’s best friend Jenny. It was good to see her and catch up a little. She is born and bred in Denver, making her a Broncos fan. I know, “Ouch!” Anyway, they won the night before. We took her some Spotted Cow. She had a bottle of Left Coast wine from her and Mark (who is heaving into the harvest in Oregon right now.) She and Mark are maybe coming to visit Wisconsin at Thanksgiving.
Anyway, on Sunday morning, we left the Motel 6 in Lincoln, Nebraska at early-thirty. An hour later, Jason said he could really appreciate the Iowa landscape after spending so much time crossing Nebraska. Anyway, we sped east to Dubuque and Grant County and Potosi for the Squirrel picnic at Barb and Chuck’s. There was lots of family and food, highlighting the fried and then baked squirrel. There was scalloped potatoes and ham, salads, apple pie, apple pie bars, and my favorite, Sue Pleumer’s incredible butternut squash dessert. I had a taste of almost all of the desserts but went back for seconds of the squash dessert and of course, the squirrel. Great day.
Until next time, get out—it was good to get home. Bo tackled me before I even got out to the car. It was good to sleep in our own bed. It is good to breathe air that is not full of smoke. I keep taking pictures, looking for some good fall memories of 2020, I guess. It is Oct. 11, and Bo and I are heading out for another walk. Enjoy.
