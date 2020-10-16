Grouse Hollow Journal: It's good to be home after traveling west

On Thursday, Christine drove us all up to Rocky Mountain National Park. There is no easy way to get there from Gypsum, so we took the Hwy. 131 north out of Wolcott up to State Bridge and crossing the Colorado River, and then Hwy. 1 on to Kremmling and then Hwy. 40 to Granby and then around beautiful Grand Lake on 34 and onto the west entrance to the park. I share all the map info, as I recommend this route for anyone who wants to see some fantastic Colorado mountain backcountry.

At the park entrance we entered without trouble as Ben had made a reservation—you need that right now due to the pandemic, I guess. I had my national parks senior card, that could have saved us the $20 it cost. The five of us meandered up through the tall peaks surrounding mountain valleys, streams, and the Colorado River. We took it all in, watching for elk. The park is known for its huge elk herd. Today was sort of a bluebird day, at least as bluebird as a smoky day can be. The distant peaks were turned to smoky gray silhouettes in places caused by the Cameron Peak fire, so they say. At the Alpine Visitor Center, we could see distant smoke plumes across several miles from each other as if competing for attention. I talked to a lady from Utah who said they came in from the east and actually drove by burns where flames were still visible. Still the panorama at the top and other pullouts is breathtaking, maybe the smoke hurt that a bit. We had lunch in a campground. We saw a bluebird, or rather a bluebird colored black headed Steller’s jay. I have never seen one of these. We also had bold camp robber jays about. We had heard about large crowds in the parks all over the nation. People were plentiful here as well but not overwhelmingly so. I guess that’s why the reservations. People without one were being turned back at the entrance.