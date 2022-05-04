Grouse Hollow Journal: Lessons learned in 70 years

If nothing bad happens during the countdown, I will lift off for my 70th trip around the sun on Monday next. A lot has happened in those first 25,550 days. If you have the time, I guess I’ll start with Day 1. OK, not really.

How about some of what I have learned in seven decades of life?

There is nothing better nor more godawful than experiencing true love.

Enjoy every day with family, especially your little kids because it will seem like two months and they will be calling from Colorado for money—just sayin’.

Spend more time with your grandparents and parents and siblings. Expiration dates are different but inevitable.

Good neighbors are priceless. Be one.

Keep in touch with old friends. You never know when you won’t be able to.

Laughter is the best medicine.

Appreciate good dogs and cats and horses; they leave us way too soon.

Time does pass quickly and it does go faster later in life, physics be damned.

Retire as soon as you can. You never know.

You can’t fix everything.

Listen way more and talk way less. Everybody has something to contribute—maybe. You will learn something maybe.

Don’t try to fill in breaks in a conversation with whatever comes to your head; I’m still working on this one.

You can’t go back and change things. But you might do whatever differently in the future. You might call and/or apologize for example.

Forgive.

You can be friends with people who believe differently than you.

Factcheck ALL politicians.

Vote or don’t complain.

Gin is demon rum, for me at least ever since New Year’s Eve 1978 anyway.

Plumbers, electricians, carpenters, mechanics, and physicians are a necessary evil, and I mean that in the very best way.

Keep your pills straight and take them.

Swimming pools are nice, but a lot of trouble to keep clean.

Cheaper isn’t always better.

Purchase the extended warranty on big ticket items AND save your receipts.

Geo-thermal HVAC is great.

Replace all of your lighting with LED bulbs as soon as you can.

Drive comfortable vehicles. You spend a lot of time in them.

Check the tires and lug nuts on your vehicle(s) once in a while too.

Read something.

Do a puzzle every day.

Practice your guitar (or what you play) often.

YouTube can be pretty handy.

Technology can be okay.

Support your local fire department and police and officials.

The sun will come up and the seasons will change in some fashion or other in rhythm..

Take a coat and gloves. You never know these days.

Texts are not calling—not even close.

Never miss an opportunity to hunt or fish.

Night crawlers are the perfect bait.

Never pass up a chance to use a restroom.

Screw fashion. Wear comfortable shoes. Crocs rock.

The Beatles are still the greatest band in history.

The Packers are the greatest football team in history.

Wasted days are just that. (I still waste them.)

Keep a journal or forget.

Coming up with something to write about every week ain’t for sissies.

Until next time, get out — spring is here, like the weather or not. Enjoy.

