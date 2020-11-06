Grouse Hollow Journal: Let's stay on daylight saving time

It is Sunday morning. I got up at 5 and started making coffee when I discovered that I actually got up at 4, according to our La Crosse Technology kitchen clock. Anyone else do that? I for one, or more than likely, I and many others, would be just fine without falling back or springing ahead. I think we should just stay on daylight saving time.
I know the old argument that farmers are against it. Maybe back in the last century when it was first considered they were, but not now. I mean do milk cows look at a clock? Some say roads and streets are safer with the return of standard time, but how many of you will be going to work or school in the dark and coming home in the dark in a couple of weeks anyway? Going back to standard time screws up sleep patterns. Falling back is not healthy either. If there is a good argument against daylight saving time, I haven’t heard it.
Anyway, when I finally got outside to feed the livestock, I could hear snow geese far above. After scanning the gray, I spotted a wide “V” of maybe 20 birds, squeaking southward. The wind was so strong, I had to carry a cement block when I staggered over to open the kennel. After a business break, I invited Bo into the out-of-the-wind porch so he could inhale his dog chow, and curl up for a nap. The rat catchers were yowling anxiously outside the door. When they quit quarreling over who gets what, they finished off their bowls of cat chow and disappeared to wherever it is they go.
I did get into a tree stand again this week. One perfect windless evening in the Oak Stand, I observed three ruffed grouse strut and pick through hardwoods leaves (I was suddenly hoping for a drumming display but no). There was an endless parade of noisy red squirrels, noisy woodpeckers and other birds including swirling clouds of black birds. They spun and dived with a rush of air as they landed and took off from the picked cornfield out front. I saw a wild turkey and heard a few more down the hill from me, and I saw three deer, including a small buck that bounded across the hayfield some 200 yards away. I was treated to a reddish orange sunset, lighting up the woods around me in a soft red glow. It was good to be out there but I realized I was cold when I got back to my truck.
The Big One is only two weeks away. Time to get your gear checked, if you haven’t already done it. More importantly, if you use one, get out and check out your tree stand for stability. In 2016, we discovered the ratchet strap on one of my ladder stands was chewed through. Without inspection, that loose stand could have been the beginning and end to a good deer hunt.
You can also watch the “30th Annual Deer Hunt Wisconsin 2020” hosted by “Outdoor Wisconsin’s” Dan Small. It will appear on Vernon Communications local community channels and on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports North. Here are some viewing times: Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and 12 a.m., Nov. 13 and 14 at 12 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. and Friday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.
It is also scheduled on PBS Wisconsin Digital Wisconsin Channel on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8:30 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. and Monday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 a.m. There will be more opportunities to view this. Check out Dan’s Facebook page for an updated schedule. It is usually on YouTube as well.
Until next time, get out—finally, after the politicians figure out DST, what do you think they take on getting rid of the Electoral College? Enjoy.
