Grouse Hollow Journal: Let's stay on daylight saving time

It is Sunday morning. I got up at 5 and started making coffee when I discovered that I actually got up at 4, according to our La Crosse Technology kitchen clock. Anyone else do that? I for one, or more than likely, I and many others, would be just fine without falling back or springing ahead. I think we should just stay on daylight saving time.

I know the old argument that farmers are against it. Maybe back in the last century when it was first considered they were, but not now. I mean do milk cows look at a clock? Some say roads and streets are safer with the return of standard time, but how many of you will be going to work or school in the dark and coming home in the dark in a couple of weeks anyway? Going back to standard time screws up sleep patterns. Falling back is not healthy either. If there is a good argument against daylight saving time, I haven’t heard it.