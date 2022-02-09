Grouse Hollow Journal: Life is fairly quiet in the coulee

It is Groundhog’s Day 2022. It seems like Ellen and my life have taken on living and/or rewriting the script written for Bill Murray and Andie McDowell for the movie “Groundhog Day.” Every day starts and ends mostly the same. I think, I hope, I wish, I pray that feeling will change. Full disclosure, I have been too tired most days to try to make something out of this mostly boring life we live here. Nothing changes much for days around here.

Anyway, here is what I have today:

Ellen’s Cardinal Cafe is busier than ever with doves, chickadees, nuthatches, woodpeckers, sparrows, blue jays, and the namesake couples that attend daily in numbers as high as 30 some days! She keeps her flashing feathered jewels and their friends well-fed with mostly black oil sunflower seeds and suet blocks.

OC, our sharpeyed serial killer mouser, sits some days for hours near El’s feeder, I think hungering for a fresh fileted feathered dinner during these tough frozen times. So far, she hasn’t had much luck. (We did find two frozen red cardinals in the snow pile under a glass panel garage window, apparently victims of faulty guidance systems or mating battle crash landings. Really, the garage windows aren’t that clean.)

Let’s see, Bo has been roughing it, spending every night (when he wasn’t at Chris’ spa) in the house since Thanksgiving. We play a little ball or go for a walk down the coulee some days. Rosie, our Roomba robot won’t admit she doesn’t like Bo, but she sure has some hassles with all the dog hair lying around in rooms that—Bo isn’t even allowed to visit—must be sock infiltrated. For as big a character as he is outside, Bo is pretty well behaved—in the house. He likes to curl up under the kitchen table under El or me. He makes a great foot-warmer anyway. Only one accident so far; we heard him horking from the other end of the house—then he peed under my chair today while we were at Gundersen. (Oh, we have our own parking spot and coffee cups at Gundersen we are there so often). We were enjoying the Packers in the NFL playoffs. Not the special teams spin, crash, and burn. At least the Badgers men’s hoopsters are still fun to watch.

Ellen has been going to TMS therapy (TMS is transcranial magnetic stimulation) at Gundersen almost every weekday since before Christmas. She hates having to go, but she seems to be benefitting from the sessions, speaking more and managing more names and nouns. I benefit by going for a walk and/or reading.

At the end of January, I got to spend a little special time in the hospital myself—for a planned cardiac catheter ablation to arrest A-fib.

Ellen’s sister Kathy came up to hangout with Ellen and drive. She brought food that I didn’t fix too! Booyah! Thank you again, Sis!

The staff at Gundersen were great and took good care of me. I was knocked out from 9:20 a.m. Thursday until almost 7 p.m. while Dr. Ledden ran wires up my veins to my heart to sear off fluctuating nerves and stop atrial fibrillation—an issue first diagnosed in me in 2011. After being knocked out all day, I was wide awake and ended up watching an action movie, “Hobbs and Shaw,” until almost 12:30. (If you like action films, I recommend it!) The morning after, I ordered breakfast and one of my favorite former students and baseball players, Derek Trussoni, and Doris Bedward, mother of five—Brady, Travis, Julie, Jamie, and Misty—favorite former students, surprised me by bringing up my breakfast. Made my day. Maybe my week.

When the girls picked me up, it was obvious that Ellen really missed me. That said, I have to admit not as much as I missed her—and home. I told her and Kathy that I almost broke out into a John Denver song as we came up Proksch Coulee Road. Anyway, all seems to be going OK—except for the med changes related to my really active waterworks.

Until next time, get out—Timber Todd texted that he was bringing Smoke and a couple other of his beagles over for a rabbit hunt. I got Grandma, my Grandma Potter’s old Western Field single shot .20 gauge shotgun that she used to keep—loaded—under her bed out on the Irish Ridge farm where my mom grew up and I spent a lot of time in my youth. My plan is to take a stand behind the tobacco shed. The hound music was already in the third movement when I heard a shot. Todd had a large cottontail. Like me, the dogs didn’t want to quit, but they aren’t pups anymore and they had been hunting all morning. Not being a pup either, I was ready to head for my chair and my cold feet facing the fireplace—enjoy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0