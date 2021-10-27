Grouse Hollow Journal: Longtime friend remembered

On Sunday morning Oct. 10, Ellen and I were perusing the obituaries in the La Crosse Tribune online when we scrolled down the page and both took in a breath and expressed an “Oh No!” We were looking at the obituary of our longtime friend Lawrence Oldenburg of Chaseburg.

I first met Lawrence back in 1986 when he and his wife, Doris dropped in to say hello. It was Packer Sunday. Ben and Mark and I were settled in to watch the game on our 19-inch TV. El was at work. Little did we know that visit would turn out to be the start of a long friendship.

You see Doris Proksch Oldenburg grew up in our house and on our farm in Proksch Coulee. Over subsequent visits, they both shared stories about their courtship and families and some history of the place. They shared old photos. (My favorite is the one of a small group of hunters—one is Lawrence—with the big buck on the hood of a truck up on our ridge that his grandfather had killed in 1940, the first deer season here in years. It was a short buck only season and only 14 bucks were taken in Vernon County at all.)

On one visit, they shared a couple of deeds for the farmland with us. One signed in 1862 by President Abraham Lincoln and one signed in 1872 by President Ulysses S. Grant. In later years, Doris’ brother, Bill, surprised us with barn wood framed copies of these deeds. We have some copies of pictures from 1902 when they must have had a professional photographer out to take family photos. In one there is an older man in a long white beard and two women in long dresses—likely Sunday best attire were in the yard by the house, which looked surprisingly the same that day as it did in the 1980’s. There are several photos of the farm from the hillside. One that shows that there were almost no trees on these now heavily hardwood covered hillsides.

As it happened, I actually knew Doris before she and Lawrence came to visit that Sunday. Doris catered weddings and I did wedding photography, and when I ran into Doris, I was never shy about getting in line for the wedding meal. Good stuff for sure.

On some visits Lawrence brought hickory nuts he had picked out for Ellen to bake with. She made him cookies and such sometimes. One time, after reading that we were burning corn in our pellet stove, he brought over a trunk full of bags of old seed corn for us to try. It worked great.

After Doris passed in 2002 (they were married 57 years), Lawrence would sometimes stop by and just go for a walk up the ridge road that cut through woods that he spent many hours in as a younger man. He told Ellen he was going looking for a squirrel, but we were pretty certain he was just hunting memories. He dropped by one day when we were remodeling our downstairs bathroom. Neither I nor our carpenter, Tom Fisko could fit in the crawl space (too tall I guess) so Ellen put on coveralls and she got up in there to attach the heating ducts and such. She was up in the hole when Lawrence came down the steep stairs to see what was going on. They visited a bit anyway.

Other times when he visited, he would tell farming stories and hunting stories.

In his later years, he had a bad car accident but he would drop by with his daughter Carol or his son Ken. He made the effort.

Ellen and I are blessed to call Lawrence and Doris (and their family) friends. I think it is appropriate that he passed in the fall, a time he loved so much.

Until next time, get out—here’s a cautionary tale for all you crossbow deer hunters. A friend was shooting his crossbow last week one morning. He said he shot two bolts that were just a bit off, so he adjusted the sight. The third shot went down really low. He added that without thinking he held the stock on the weapon like he does his rifle—with his thumb sticking up. Anyway, he had to make a run to the emergency ward. He was lucky. They were able to reattach his thumb with stitches, but it could have been much worse. Be safe out there. Enjoy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0