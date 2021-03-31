Grouse Hollow Journal: Mississippi River valley shows signs of spring

From what one can view from the front seat of a car, the Mississippi River valley is coming alive with boats, birds, and budding life of all kinds. Last week Ellen and I headed the Outback south to Grant County to visit my mom. Although the weather was a bit drab, the wide river valley never fails to amaze me. There is much to motivate the muse that has been mostly surrounded by the sameness of the high bluffs of Proksch Coulee and our house and shop.
South of Stoddard, El checked out her favorite eagles nest. It looked like there was a white head poking up over the huge pile of sticks. There were Canada geese in the ponds along the highway. I turned on the intermittent windshield wipers here. Out in the marsh we could see waterfowl, a few pelicans, and bald eagles perched on rat houses that were suddenly islands through what appears to be rising water. There was a haze on the big water feathering the far off edges of the Minnesota side of the big water. As we rolled by the Genoa Dam, we could see half-a-dozen boats below the dam, but the parking lot was filled end to end with vehicles and buggies. There were dozens of fishermen along the Wisconsin shore and across Clements’ Fishing Barge looked busy.
We didn’t see much activity north of Black Hawk Park, but there were fishermen in boats in the north end of the De Soto Bay. At Ferryville, we drove in a light rain and could only see the tops of the Iowa bluffs through the fogged in wide water. At Lynxville there were several dozen mallards in the harbor and bay, and a few boats out below the dam; it was raining lightly and foggy. We did see a few bald eagles perched or soaring. There was a breakfast buffet of raccoons, possums, deer carcasses, groundhogs, and even a muskrat or two in grisly poses in and alongside the road—for hungry scavengers anyway.
We stopped at my favorite big boy store, Cabela’s for a break and a walk through. We got to the nursing home a few minutes before our scheduled visit, our first inside a room with Mom in a year. Good thing, too, as the drizzle and wind were roaring out of the west. After masking up, we pressed the button at the door. The receptionist welcomed us, took our temps, and had us fill visitor forms. She had us take a seat and Mom appeared at the door. I guess I did most of the talking—some of you are probably asking how that is different from any other time I suppose—catching Mom up on El and I and what our mountain kids were doing. Mom asked about the killings at Boulder, Colorado. She was worried about the kids. Boulder is less than an hour away from Mark and Jenny’s place. On a better note, I was able to share with her some pictures and videos on my phone. We talked of mountain kids Ben and Christine. Ben is making a little music again and has booked some wedding photo shoots. Chris is working hard at rehabbing her bum leg. She has been doing a climbing wall and skiing a little. Anyway, no one told me I couldn’t, so I hugged my 90-year-old mom and held her hand for the first time in a year.
We met two of Ellen’s sisters, Barb and Kathy and her brother Bill, as well as Kathy’s better half Donnie Russell, and brother-in-law Dave Fure at the Burton Tavern in the thriving paradise of Burton, WI. Publican Kevin Connely took our orders and slipped off for the kitchen. We had the place to ourselves on a Wednesday. Anyway, the food was good. I had a hot ham and cheese. El had a cheeseburger with all the fixings, including garlic rubbed on the bun. Good stuff Maynard. It is always good to catch up with family. Afterwards, we drove north to our hometown of Cassville. Main Street was busy enough but like everywhere during the mud time, looked a little tired I thought.
We were able to get home in time to leave again in the pickup, stop at the library and get some timbers for flower box repair at Menard’s.
Let’s see. Two pretty good movies we watched this last week were “Swept in from the Sea” and “Crip Camp.” They will both make you laugh and cry and think.
Until next time, get your entries in to the 32nd Annual Stoddard/Bergen Fire Department Big Walleye Tournament held April 24. For more information, call Bob Juen at 608-787-6220 or Angie Pfaff at 608-457-2451. Also, I’d like to remind you that the Annual Spring Public Hearing and County Meetings of Wisconsin Conservation Congress will be online on April 12 at 7 p.m. You can read proposed rule changes at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources online. Happy April Fools’ Day! Tomorrow. Oh, no April Fools’ joke here, fishermen your fishing licenses that expire today. Enjoy.