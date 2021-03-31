Grouse Hollow Journal: Mississippi River valley shows signs of spring

We stopped at my favorite big boy store, Cabela’s for a break and a walk through. We got to the nursing home a few minutes before our scheduled visit, our first inside a room with Mom in a year. Good thing, too, as the drizzle and wind were roaring out of the west. After masking up, we pressed the button at the door. The receptionist welcomed us, took our temps, and had us fill visitor forms. She had us take a seat and Mom appeared at the door. I guess I did most of the talking—some of you are probably asking how that is different from any other time I suppose—catching Mom up on El and I and what our mountain kids were doing. Mom asked about the killings at Boulder, Colorado. She was worried about the kids. Boulder is less than an hour away from Mark and Jenny’s place. On a better note, I was able to share with her some pictures and videos on my phone. We talked of mountain kids Ben and Christine. Ben is making a little music again and has booked some wedding photo shoots. Chris is working hard at rehabbing her bum leg. She has been doing a climbing wall and skiing a little. Anyway, no one told me I couldn’t, so I hugged my 90-year-old mom and held her hand for the first time in a year.