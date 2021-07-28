Grouse Hollow Journal: Morning fog makes an impression

It is 57 this morning. The sun beams are burning through the early morning fog, poking the treetops up on the bluff behind our farmhouse. They create a transforming tableau as Old Sol rises, with the ancient oak by the tobacco shed silhouetted and thin, growing rays touching, reaching out, encompassing our yard.

I stop and just take it in, a memory imprinted on my psyche. “Dang, I should have my camera. I know this moment will disappear before I can get the shot. Besides, Bo was whining and wiggling to get out of the kennel.

We were out of milk for breakfast, so I took the Outback down Proksch Coulee. I didn’t take my phone or camera again. I did stop to remember a scene, though. There was fog, and a first blush of sunrise just touching the tops of a row of orange tiger lilies, set along the road by the St. Mathew’s Cemetery with tombstones seemingly floating in a cloud. Good one, but again, the moment was just for me. On the way home a few minutes later, the cloud had settled into fog in the coulee and the sun was just a bright ball behind two fog enshrouded silos at what used to be the Clements’ farm. It just became another entry into my memory.

I won’t see such again soon I suppose, but I will try to take along my iPhone more at least.

Until next time, get out—do it early to beat what Ma Nature continues to grill us with in these 90-plus afternoons. Also, mark down how it feels outside in your hippocampus to use for a compare and contrast exercise in January. Enjoy.

