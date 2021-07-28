 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grouse Hollow Journal: Morning fog makes an impression
0 Comments
Grouse Hollow Journal

Grouse Hollow Journal: Morning fog makes an impression

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It is 57 this morning. The sun beams are burning through the early morning fog, poking the treetops up on the bluff behind our farmhouse. They create a transforming tableau as Old Sol rises, with the ancient oak by the tobacco shed silhouetted and thin, growing rays touching, reaching out, encompassing our yard.

I stop and just take it in, a memory imprinted on my psyche. “Dang, I should have my camera. I know this moment will disappear before I can get the shot. Besides, Bo was whining and wiggling to get out of the kennel.

We were out of milk for breakfast, so I took the Outback down Proksch Coulee. I didn’t take my phone or camera again. I did stop to remember a scene, though. There was fog, and a first blush of sunrise just touching the tops of a row of orange tiger lilies, set along the road by the St. Mathew’s Cemetery with tombstones seemingly floating in a cloud. Good one, but again, the moment was just for me. On the way home a few minutes later, the cloud had settled into fog in the coulee and the sun was just a bright ball behind two fog enshrouded silos at what used to be the Clements’ farm. It just became another entry into my memory.

I won’t see such again soon I suppose, but I will try to take along my iPhone more at least.

Until next time, get out—do it early to beat what Ma Nature continues to grill us with in these 90-plus afternoons. Also, mark down how it feels outside in your hippocampus to use for a compare and contrast exercise in January. Enjoy.

Greg Koelker

Koelker
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columns

Last bird out turns off the lights

Three of the grands painted a birdhouse that looks like a beach house on the Florida coast — hot pink with a teal roof.

Columns

Technology can summon help when seniors fall

I received an email last week asking if I’d write about technology and how it can help older people age in place, or live independently. Many seniors who live alone want to stay in their homes as long as they can.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News