Grouse Hollow Journal: Mountain Kids find wild mushrooms

Mountain Kids Mark and Jen were here last week. They brought Meatloaf, Mark’s blue-nosed pit, and Mayday, Jen’s wiener dog. We, especially Bo, our pure-bred kid in a gorilla suit, enjoyed the canine entertainment.

The kids ran or biked every day. They hiked, too, in search of more exercise and morels. As of Friday morning, morels had managed to find clandestine sites to sprout. The kids did find a bunch of edible turkey tail mushrooms on some dying trees and many scarlet cup mushrooms scattered on the ground though.

Mark brought some mushrooms he got at Capitivate Mushrooms, in Denver. Ellen and Mark fixed us lion’s mane faux crab cakes for lunch one day. Good stuff, Maynard.

We ate well all week. Jenny and Ellen fixed French toast casserole using Hawaiian bread and Canadian bacon for us, too. Again, Maynard would be pleased. I fixed Burton breakfast sausage patties and pancakes one morning. The amazing aroma hung around all day, just like the cakes sticking to our ribs all day. It was too good to share with Maynard.

There were some part-time turkey hunters around this last week, too. I say part-time because they came late and left early. For example, on Thursday afternoon, gobblers started doing what they do best, so I texted the hunters to point out the direction from whence they seemed to be coming from. The reply, “It figures, we left 20 minutes ago.” Maybe the birds were laughing?

Ellen broke out the electric push mower on Thursday afternoon, manicuring the uneven grass around the driveway and patio. It looks great. That said, there appears to be little fieldwork getting done around here, but I’d bet there is plenty of planting prep. We have had some much needed rain greening things up.

The raspberries are budding out and we should get enough fresh rhubarb this week for a crisp. No asparagus popping up that I can see anyway. Like the he fieldwork, it will.

Until next time, get out — we got hard news this last week about one of Ellen’s close relatives who found out she has cancer. We are sending positive vibes and prayers for her.

Finally, after the rain and heat this week, I am almost anxious about walking in the woods for fear of ticks, but more so of being knocked over by exploding morels. We shall see. Enjoy.

