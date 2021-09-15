Grouse Hollow Journal: Mountain kids' wedding recalled

Two years ago today the glow was just starting to fade on the wonderful celebration from the day before when our mountain kids Ben and Christine walked down the aisle, uh, rather through the guests in the backyard under the ancient walnut tree behind our 120-year-old tobacco shed here at Grouse Hollow.
That September had been stormy, hot and humid, right up to the wonderful wedding rehearsal dinner at the Charmant on Friday night. Ellen’s garden was growing like topsy, beautiful with ten foot tall giant sunflowers, rows of assorted petunias, marigolds, zinnias and impatiens, red raspberries and heavily laden tomato plants. Still El kept it show place tended.
El’s dad used to say, “Many hands make light work.” Never a truer adage. Her sisters, and the kids and Chris’ folks Joy and Rich, friends and neighbors all pitched in to help clean and polish the place—especially the tobacco shed—leading up to the big day.
The huge white tent had been up since Wednesday, but on the Thursday afternoon before the big event, with the wedding planner and decorators hanging chandeliers and ivy, a spiteful Ma Nature stepped back on the mound, with darkening skies, she tossed a curveball with a thunderstorm downpour, topped off with a double-play lightning show and power outage that lasted a couple hours. The kids from the wedding party were invited here at the ranch for a cookout. Like any good Wisconsin baseball metaphor, the brats got grilled and the beers were in iced down coolers, and the dinner came off without a hitch with help from everyone pitching in. The wedding decorators continued to work in the tent with flashlights, phone lights, candles and a ring of headlights that showed through the clear windows of the tent. The Brewers even beat the Marlins that night.
On the morning of Sept. 14, 2019, the humidity had been blown away. The weather guessers surprised us. After causing our morning dog alarm nuisance to disappear (that is dropping Bo off at the spa for the day), I caused my credit card to smoke, purchasing more beer and ice than I have done in my entire life—in one day anyway. The old F150 was sagging a bit as we rolled back through the coulee, bringing home a pickup box full of big bags of ice and barrels of Spotted Cow and cases of Pabst! (FYI, Christine had bus transportation to the guests’ various hotels.)
Back at the ranch, the tables and chairs were set up in the tent. The canoodle chair was being situated out back under the walnut. A long roll of green turf was rolled through the tobacco shed from the tent to the yard in back for the wedding party’s entrance. The old walnut was draped with sparkling strings of lights. Ben and Rich had built and set up an arbor made from timbers taken out of our house during a remodeling. It would be the center frame for the outdoor ceremony. The band would get set up by the rented dance floor later. The sister squad showed up with ice cream buckets full of homemade cookies. Our nieces Kim and Tess helped Ellen look even more beautiful. Jordana and Wes Snyder were already taking wedding photos. The entire wedding party rode up on our ridge for some scenic shots, including some by an over 100 year-old hay barn (still in use.) It was beautiful and things tumbled into place.
Their Colorado friend Danielle officiated as they exchanged vows and rings surrounded by their families (including Ben’s 89-year-old grandmother and 101-year-old uncle), friends, and fur babies. Walnuts randomly fell from the loaded tree. (As far as I know, no one was hit by one.)
The meal catered from The Rooted Spoon was perfect. The band rocked and we danced. Ben and his bandmates took the stage and asked me to play my harmonicas. My favorite picture of the day, besides the ones of Ben and Chris and our family, was the one of Ellen and I dancing in the tobacco shed. As memories go, it don’t git no better.
Anyway, the best man, Mark and I were the last to quit the night before, rescuing leftover cookies and chocolate from the dessert table, and finally toasting the bride and groom and the day with a drop of vodka before calling it a night, or morning I guess.
Until next time, get out—the kids and Chris’ folks planned for everything, but I still don’t know who they bribed at the National Weather Service. The wedding morning was cool and clearing and the entire day was perfect. Happy Second Anniversary Kids! Enjoy.