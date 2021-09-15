Grouse Hollow Journal: Mountain kids' wedding recalled

On the morning of Sept. 14, 2019, the humidity had been blown away. The weather guessers surprised us. After causing our morning dog alarm nuisance to disappear (that is dropping Bo off at the spa for the day), I caused my credit card to smoke, purchasing more beer and ice than I have done in my entire life—in one day anyway. The old F150 was sagging a bit as we rolled back through the coulee, bringing home a pickup box full of big bags of ice and barrels of Spotted Cow and cases of Pabst! (FYI, Christine had bus transportation to the guests’ various hotels.)

Back at the ranch, the tables and chairs were set up in the tent. The canoodle chair was being situated out back under the walnut. A long roll of green turf was rolled through the tobacco shed from the tent to the yard in back for the wedding party’s entrance. The old walnut was draped with sparkling strings of lights. Ben and Rich had built and set up an arbor made from timbers taken out of our house during a remodeling. It would be the center frame for the outdoor ceremony. The band would get set up by the rented dance floor later. The sister squad showed up with ice cream buckets full of homemade cookies. Our nieces Kim and Tess helped Ellen look even more beautiful. Jordana and Wes Snyder were already taking wedding photos. The entire wedding party rode up on our ridge for some scenic shots, including some by an over 100 year-old hay barn (still in use.) It was beautiful and things tumbled into place.