Grouse Hollow Journal: Mountain man Ben pays a visit

Ellen and I saw Ben off at 4 a.m. Saturday. We both missed him as soon as his tail lights faded. She and I were watching (at least one witness said I was snoozing) the Brewers when he texted that he was home in Gypsum at 7 p.m. our time! I don’t know how he does it without a plane.

Bow hunters Eli and Pat were here last weekend, too. They saw plenty of game. There is no shortage of squirrels. Pat arrowed a dandy buck on Saturday evening. He texted me that, “he shot a good one . . . 10 yards away and lots of blood at the shot point . . . “ He said he and Eli were meeting and then going to track it. I was snoozing in front of the Brewers and Royals game when the next text came in. “Got him! We are on the Oak Road.”

I was surprised it wasn’t more of an effort to get out from under my warm fleece blanket and then out of my chair to go out in the cold. I was excited, though. Using our Polaris Ranger in the dark for the first time would be an adventure. With the help of my phone light, I was able to see the dash and controls well enough to get underway. The headlights are bright enough, but not brilliant. (Got just the thing to help that, I think.) Anyway, I drove up the logging road. I could see their headlamps from a ways away. Two grinning hunters and one huge 13-point buck were blocking the trail. After congratulations, the two guys deftly lifted the buck into the dump box of the UTV and climbed aboard. I drove them up the hill back to their truck. Pat said the buck dropped some 75 yards away from the hit, but left a good trail. He’ll have lots of venison and a nice rack to remember the story by.