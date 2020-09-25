Grouse Hollow Journal: Mountain man Ben pays a visit

Mountain man Ben rolled up the driveway on Tuesday evening last week, right on schedule. He predicted he’d be in by 8 p.m. He had driven solo all the way from central Colorado, leaving there around 3:30 a.m. to make a delivery of cabinet doors to his boss’ sister and then visit us. Long day for him and those of us waiting for him. It was great to see him in person. The last time was when he and Christine, his new bride, were here in September after their wedding in 2019.
We had a good week. Even though Ben is still rehabbing from mountain bike crash injuries (smashed left hand, broken clavicle, sore ribs, etc.) he cleaned gutters and rid the north side of our house of mildew. He sanded and repainted the corroding well head in our front yard as well. He ran 10 miles up to County K and back, too.
I polished and refinished the headlight lenses on his Volkswagen. If you live in Colorado long enough, your vehicle will have scuffed and thus dimmed headlights and quite possibly a broken windshield. Colorado road maintenance crews use what they call grit to help de-ice their roads and while less corrosive to metal than salt, it is hard on plastic and glass. Ten years ago we had to get a new windshield on our Ranger pickup after taking it to Colorado.
Ben spent some time with old friends and hung out with his old parents and Bo. Ben wanted to visit family at Cassville, so we all drove down the river road on Friday. We had lunch at the Sandbar with some aunts and uncles, a cousin, and Savannah Jo, our niece’s new baby. Good time, good meal. Sadly, we couldn’t even do an outdoor visit with my mom. Her home is closed due to several COVID positives.
There was not much color in the Mississippi Valley that day. (By the time you read this, the leaves should be turning.)
Ellen and I saw Ben off at 4 a.m. Saturday. We both missed him as soon as his tail lights faded. She and I were watching (at least one witness said I was snoozing) the Brewers when he texted that he was home in Gypsum at 7 p.m. our time! I don’t know how he does it without a plane.
Bow hunters Eli and Pat were here last weekend, too. They saw plenty of game. There is no shortage of squirrels. Pat arrowed a dandy buck on Saturday evening. He texted me that, “he shot a good one . . . 10 yards away and lots of blood at the shot point . . . “ He said he and Eli were meeting and then going to track it. I was snoozing in front of the Brewers and Royals game when the next text came in. “Got him! We are on the Oak Road.”
I was surprised it wasn’t more of an effort to get out from under my warm fleece blanket and then out of my chair to go out in the cold. I was excited, though. Using our Polaris Ranger in the dark for the first time would be an adventure. With the help of my phone light, I was able to see the dash and controls well enough to get underway. The headlights are bright enough, but not brilliant. (Got just the thing to help that, I think.) Anyway, I drove up the logging road. I could see their headlamps from a ways away. Two grinning hunters and one huge 13-point buck were blocking the trail. After congratulations, the two guys deftly lifted the buck into the dump box of the UTV and climbed aboard. I drove them up the hill back to their truck. Pat said the buck dropped some 75 yards away from the hit, but left a good trail. He’ll have lots of venison and a nice rack to remember the story by.
Until next time, get out — soybeans will be coming out of the fields soon and so will that fall pest — the Asian beetle. If you haven’t yet, now would be a good time to get some outdoor bug spray with permethrin in it and douse your house to prepare for the invasion. Oh, how about dem Packers?! I thought we were wasting a beautiful afternoon in the first quarter, but I am glad we stuck it out. Finally, thank you to whomever it was that put the “Support Dairy” in our yard. I tried to get one a while back and they were out, so . . . Enjoy.
