Grouse Hollow Journal: Parents never get over worrying about kids

The Russian war on Ukraine came home here a couple weeks ago when one of our mountain men, Mark, traveled to Georgia. He was off to judge FIS World Cup snowboarding at Bakuriani, a resort town an over two-hour bus ride from the capital Tbilisi. He was the only American judge. The other judges were from Canada, Turkey, Poland and Bulgaria.

While we and a lot of family worried about him, he said it was a good time.

The people were great and open. The food was really good, too. He said due to nasty weather, he and the people he met spent a great deal of time playing cards, eating and partying.

He did get to snowboard some on new snow. Due to the bad weather, the contest didn’t run until Sunday and then he had to catch a ride to the airport. He touched down in Munich, Washington, D.C., and then home to Denver. He was able to send some pictures and texts while he was there.

Mark called us from Denver on last Tuesday morning, March 8. He was glad to be home—we were glad he was home.

Does one ever get over worrying about their kids? My 91-year-old mom worries about us all. I had heart surgery at the end of January—it went well, and she was worrying about that. She was really relieved to hear Mark was home when I called her Tuesday.

Anyway, I have seen a meme several times warning us not to complain about gasoline prices here when we might be like Ukrainians evacuating from their homes carrying children and whatever they might salvage, sleeping on cement floors with little food and water and worrying about those we left behind.

Here at Grouse Hollow today the sun is out, melting what snow there still is.

Robins are about—mostly complaining I think. We have had as many as 30 cardinals at the bird feeder at one time.

OC, our serial killer, has started leaving a few dead rodents on the patio, in the garage, and in the barn.

She must not be hungry (she gets chow morning and night). Bo is doing his best to carpet our kitchen.

His coat is beautiful, sleek, and seal-like. He is still a big baby, though. He’ll be 4 this year.

I’ve gone out for as many walks as I can stand. The wind is biting.

I put more time in on the exercise bike and/or rowing machine. El and I cook together often.

The other night we made a big dish of lasagna. We used venison burger.

El cleans up behind me all the time. We have plans for our annual slow cooker corned beef and cabbage supper this week.

It’s been a long winter with many trips to the clinic, too. The Sister Squad came and brought lunch.

El’s sister Kathy stayed while I was in the hospital, too. Neighbor Kathi brought Valentine treats. Timber Todd brought his bunny busting beagles over a couple times.

Neighbor Gregg brought us some traditional and delicious Polish pastries on Fat Tuesday.

We went to nephew Doug Fure’s surprise 40th birthday party down at Cassville last week.

I was shooting some video when he and his wife Ashley came through the door and everyone yelled “Surprise!” Ever graceful, Doug rolled his eyes and spun around out the door. He did come back. It was a real surprise for us, too, since he turned 41 this week.

Better late than never. We had the worst driving of the winter that night, as the fog was thick on our drive over to the Inn on Grant at El’s sister Lori’s.

We are looking forward to lots of hoops as the tournaments celebrate March Madness. Go Badgers!

Until next time, get out—it is the mud time, but it is spring! Enjoy.

